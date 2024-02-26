Truffle pasta, buttery-soft leather, shiny, voluminous, wind-swept waves — no one knows luxury like the Italians. But beyond serving as a setting for living la dolce vita, the country’s metropolises are a mecca for emerging fashion, hair, and makeup trends. Case in point: The best beauty looks at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 are modern remixes on classic styles. After a few years of minimal, clean, makeup and hairstyles flooding the runways, the Italians are co-signing maximalist beauty — with a douse of their signature glamour, of course.

The makeup moments on the runways were particularly noteworthy. Many shows featured timeless eye makeup styles with unique finishes, colors, or shapes. Take Versace’s dramatic, punk-inspired latex winged liner as one example, while Etro played with color by sweeping terracotta eyeshadow on models’ eyelids and lining their under eyes with Kelly green pigment. Then there’s the show-stopping hairstyles. At Prada, the intricate twisted buns with glass-like shine left slicked-back buns in the dust, while Marni opted for extreme choppy micro bangs.

Ahead, TZR’s complete guide to all of the show-stopping runway beauty moments from the MFW F/W ‘24 shows. Don’t be surprised if you see all of these hair and makeup looks everywhere in the months to come.

Prada

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Sure, buns are a timeless updo that will never go out of style, but hairstylist Guido Palau set the bar higher with the elegant twisted version he created for Prada. The models’ skin was just as radiant as the glass-like finish of their hair, thanks to the brand’s global makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. She used the Reveal Foundation for an even base, then applied The Serum and Prada Monochrome Lip Color on the cheeks for a healthy glow.

Versace

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Punk was alive and well on the Versace runway, and given Dame Pat McGrath’s influence on the beauty industry, makeup inspired by the subculture will be all over your feeds by fall. Her take consisted of dramatic black wings with latex-level shine created with products from her namesake cosmetics brand. As for hair, models were given blowouts that didn’t look too done.

Giorgio Armani

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Meet your fall going-out or special occasion makeup care of Armani’s runway. The look included a soft pewter smoky eye with a few doe-eyed lashes drawn on the bottom lash line for extra definition and a neutral lip. For hair, models wore sleek updos that not only opened up the face, but put their statement earrings on full display.

Marni

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images

Choppy micro bangs and skinny brows with dramatic arches are two extreme looks that, when worn together, look so right. Case in point: Marni’s runway hair and makeup, which consisted of both ‘90s-inspired trends.

Emporio Armani

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Jewel tones are to fall as pastels are to spring. This upcoming season, violet will particularly have a moment, thanks to the luminous eye makeup from Emporio Armani. The beauty of the look designed by Armani global makeup artist Hiromi Ueda is that you can realistically create your own take on it. Just stock your kit with the brand’s Eye Tint in #50, #56, #8, and #12, which is the exact lineup she used backstage.

Ferragamo

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While maximalist makeup and hairstyles are on the rise, shows such as Ferragamo proved that quiet luxury-leaning looks still deserve a spot in your repertoire. Models walked the runway with clean, soft matte skin and silky blowouts that enhanced their natural textures.

Blumarine

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Take a page out of Blumarine’s runway beauty lineup and lean into the moody, witchy vibes of fall. In lieu of oxblood or burgundy, one model’s sharp winged liner was paired with blurred black cherry lipstick.

Del Core

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Rose pink is a whimsical, softer alternative to the bright Barbiecore pink that peaked in popularity this summer. While it’s most commonly used as an everyday blush or lipstick shade, pastel pink is also an in-demand hair color for anyone who wants to experiment beyond traditional options. But as Del Core demonstrated, it also makes for a great statement eyebrow color. The show’s slicked-back updos were also unique with their triangular parts.

Tom Ford

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

After a few years of minimal, “clean girl” looks, Tom Ford is one of many designers encouraging you to be a little messy with your makeup. The effortless yet elegant smudged eyeliner from the F/W ‘24 runway is a good entryway into the grunge-inspired styles gaining popularity. Models wore various rich tones from the brand’s Eye Color Quad Crème palettes as the base and Eye Defining Pen for definition.

Gucci

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Cat-eye liner has solidified itself as a classic makeup look, but that doesn’t mean you can’t tweak the style with the season. Think of it as the beauty equivalent of updating your capsule wardrobe. If you’re in need of inspiration, there’s Gucci’s makeup by Thomas de Kluyver. After adding a slight flick to the upper lash line, the makeup artist added a tightline just below the waterline for a cool graphic effect. The damp, slicked-back hair ensured the liner remained the center of attention.

Etro

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

With fall’s shorter days and cooler temps, the vibrant Kelly green under-eye liner at Etro would serve as the perfect mid-season pick-me-up. The warm terracotta eyeshadow swept all over the models’ lids provided a nice contrast to the unexpected flash of color. As for hair, the waist-length braids with glistening flyaways and baby hairs sticking to foreheads is an indication that wet-look styles will continue to go strong well into 2024.