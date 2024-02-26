Blame it on the pandemic or the fast-paced nature of modern life, but minimal makeup and hairstyles have exploded in popularity in recent years for practical reasons. First, spending more time at home made you hyper-aware of the current state of your skin and hair, and thus, prioritizing health over aesthetics became the focus of your routine. Second, when it’s nearly impossible to keep up with your work inbox, you’re not going to carve out extra time on an average morning to do a full-on beauty look. However, in 2024, there’s a growing desire to show off your personal style by getting creative with your makeup. In other words, maximalism is back, and what better way to embrace it than by trying one of the fresh eye makeup looks from the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 runways?

In true Milanese fashion, designers put bold, glamorous spins on a number of classic eye makeup styles. At Emporio Armani, models wore shimmery ultraviolet eyeshadow that illuminated their entire face, while at Etro, vibrant kelly green was added to the lower lash lines for an unexpected flash of color that will be a welcome reprieve from dark and mid-fall days. Meanwhile, Versace upped the ante on the classic cat-eye liner with Dame Pat McGrath-concocted latex wings. Gucci’s graphic cat-flicks are a toned-down alternative but equally conversational.

Ahead, a complete rundown on the best eye makeup moments from the M/F ‘24 runways. Bonus: You don’t have to wait until fall to make these looks your own.

Gucci’s Edgy Cat-Flick Liner

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At Gucci, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver transformed demure ‘60s cat-flick liner into an edgy runway beauty moment by slightly smudging it and tightlining the lower lash line just below the waterline. This tiny tweak transformed the liner into a bold graphic look.

Versace’s Punk Wings

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Inspired by ‘80s punk looks, Versace’s shiny inky wings by Dame Pat McGrath oozed rebellious glamour. She created the shape with her brand’s PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, and Mothership I: Subliminal palette, then added a layer of clear balm to achieve the latex-like finish.

Etro’s Kelly Green Under-Eye Liner

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Vibrant hues like kelly green aren’t typically associated with fall, but Etro demonstrates that a flash of bright eye makeup can be a refreshing reprieve from the season’s moody color palette. On the designer’s F/W ‘24 runway, models wore matte green liner along their lower lash lines, meanwhile, warm terracotta shadow was brushed on their eyelids for a contrasting effect.

Tom Ford’s Grungy Smoky Eye

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

After flooding dozens of runways last season, the smudgy smoky eye continues to reign supreme for the F/W ‘24 season. While this makeup style reads effortless and cool, it does require a few bit of work to execute it. At Tom Ford, makeup artist Dick Page​ used various riche colorways of the brand’s Eye Color Quad Crème (including the new Iconic Smoke and Ember Bronze) as a base before smudging the Eye Defining Pen liner around the eyes.

Emporio Armani’s Ultraviolet Eyes

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Jewel tones are a staple in fall dressing, and the color palette is just as gorgeous for seasonal makeup looks. At Emporio Armani, elegant violet took center stage as a fresh wash of color on models’ eyes against radiant skin. Armani global makeup artist Hiromi Ueda used the brand’s Eye Tint in shades #50, #56, #8, and #12 to create the luminous look.

Moschino’s Cherry Wings

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Red continues to be the “it” color in fashion, and it’s slowly but surely trickled its way into makeup looks, too. Throughout fashion month, crimson lips have popped up on multiple runways in New York, London, and Milan, but Moschino is offering an alternative way to lean into the trend. A few models on the fashion house’s F/W ‘24 wore pencil-thin cherry winged liner in lieu of traditional black.

Diesel’s Color Block Eyeshadow

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Why decide between two eye makeup shades when you can wear them both to create a cool color block effect? Let this bold look From Diesel, which consists of blue liner layered over a fuchsia base, serve as reference material.