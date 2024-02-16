Forget anything coming out the superhero movie studios — this is the biggest crossover event of all time. After years of working together on some of the most talked-about fashion shows ever to hit New York, a Marc Jacobs x Pat McGrath collaboration is finally here. Starring one signature shade of bright, alarm-red called Forbidden Love, a special edition of McGrath’s best-selling MatteTrance lipsticks, the piece was only just announced but is already the must-have accessory of the spring.

The limited-run lipstick was created to honor Jacobs’ four full decades in the fashion industry and the distinct ways he influenced it forever. Jacobs and McGrath have paired up for some of his biggest, most star-studded runway shows in recent memory, with bold red lips appearing in several of the most notable — including the Fall/Winter 2020 show starring Gigi Hadid. “Cheers to my cherished friend Marc for 40 major years of trailblazing style,” McGrath shares in a press release about the new, highly coveted launch. “I wanted to honor him with a special version of my groundbreaking MatteTrance Lipstick. It delivers the ultimate matte finish with major hydration. It’s the perfect balance between lasting wear and comfort that our fans crave.”

All of McGrath’s MatteTrance signatures are there — the gilded lips locking the case, the bullet’s beloved formulation and texture — but the makeup product becomes an accessory thanks to the black and white Marc Jacobs logos encircling it.

For many fans, it’s a reminder of the Marc Jacobs Beauty line that originally released in 2013 before shuttering in 2021. However, word that the brand was revamping its cosmetics arm to relaunch it bigger and better than before started to spread in 2022, with a new licensing agreement with Coty inked in 2023.

In so many ways, this collaboration feels like the perfect note to end New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 on. Two legends, one incredible lipstick.