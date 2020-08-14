Zazie Beetz may indeed be prone to a glittering lid, a sharp flick of liner along the waterline, or a merlot-painted lip, but when it comes to foundation, she prefers only the sheerest, most natural-looking she can find *if* any at all. One of the only formulas that have managed to make the cut can currently be copped for 60 percent off thanks to the Marc Jacobs Beauty Closet Sale.

In a surprising but welcome turn of events, the brand is again — a mere season after the last Beauty Closet Sale — offering certain luxury staples for less than half their original prices. The repeat event is a rare opportunity to stock up on more than 30 goodies, including Eye-Conic palettes, O!mega Eyeshadows, New Nudes lipsticks, Dew Drops, and Air Blush duo compacts (i.e. everything you've been eyeing except the brand's iconic Velvet Noir mascara — sorry).

Marc Jacobs Beauty's two foundations — Re(marc)able full-coverage foundation and the sheerer Shameless formula (the latter being a Zazie Beetz fave) — are also on offer for $28 and $18.40, respectively. In an interview with Into The Gloss, the actor said she sometimes doesn't even wear foundation, but when she does, she reaches for this SPF-spiked variety.

"I used to use the NARS (Pure Radiant) Tinted Moisturizer, but I think Marc Jacobs Shameless Foundation looks more like skin on me. It feels very sheer, even though the NARS is probably more sheer," she said, noting that she mostly uses her fingers to apply it, but sometimes uses a Beautyblender to taper it out.

The Marc Jacobs Beauty Closet Sale is happening now through August 17 at MarcJacobsBeauty.com. Some of the top findings, ahead.

