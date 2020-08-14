The Marc Jacobs Beauty Closet Sale Includes A Foundation Zazie Beetz Loves For Less Than $20
Zazie Beetz may indeed be prone to a glittering lid, a sharp flick of liner along the waterline, or a merlot-painted lip, but when it comes to foundation, she prefers only the sheerest, most natural-looking she can find *if* any at all. One of the only formulas that have managed to make the cut can currently be copped for 60 percent off thanks to the Marc Jacobs Beauty Closet Sale.
In a surprising but welcome turn of events, the brand is again — a mere season after the last Beauty Closet Sale — offering certain luxury staples for less than half their original prices. The repeat event is a rare opportunity to stock up on more than 30 goodies, including Eye-Conic palettes, O!mega Eyeshadows, New Nudes lipsticks, Dew Drops, and Air Blush duo compacts (i.e. everything you've been eyeing except the brand's iconic Velvet Noir mascara — sorry).
Marc Jacobs Beauty's two foundations — Re(marc)able full-coverage foundation and the sheerer Shameless formula (the latter being a Zazie Beetz fave) — are also on offer for $28 and $18.40, respectively. In an interview with Into The Gloss, the actor said she sometimes doesn't even wear foundation, but when she does, she reaches for this SPF-spiked variety.
"I used to use the NARS (Pure Radiant) Tinted Moisturizer, but I think Marc Jacobs Shameless Foundation looks more like skin on me. It feels very sheer, even though the NARS is probably more sheer," she said, noting that she mostly uses her fingers to apply it, but sometimes uses a Beautyblender to taper it out.
The Marc Jacobs Beauty Closet Sale is happening now through August 17 at MarcJacobsBeauty.com. Some of the top findings, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Shameless is feather-light, providing airy coverage (and SPF 25 sun protection) in 27 shades for a full 24 hours. See why Beetz swears by it right now for $18.40.
This blurring powder lets off a radiant glow while also smoothing things over like a non-virtual version of Facetune. It's now marked down to $29.40.
Reviewers tout this handy stick as the "best concealer ever." While others cake and crease easily, this one soaks right into skin, lending to a natural finish. It's now on sale for $19.20.
And for your summer eyeshadow moment, there's this now-$17.40 gel-powder hybrid that comes in all the season's trending shades: baby blue, violet, coral, rosy pink, and more.
The brand calls this sheer cream illuminator a "portable spotlight" for the way it provides instantaneous beam-like qualities to your complexion. A single swipe along the top of the cheekbones is enough. Get it now for $25.20.
Summer 2020 has favored metallics, mattes, and buttery satins alike. This versatile palette (currently available in eight shade ranges for $23.60) covers them all.