Raise your hand if you never skip a beauty advent calendar unboxing on TikTok. Same here. The surprise element might be what initially makes you stop scrolling, but it’s the actual gifts inside these extravagant sets that keep you hooked for the entirety of the video. Consider it market research – are these luxury beauty advent calendars worth gifting those on your list this year and/or worthy of treating yourself? Upping your screen time might seem like the only viable way of finding out.

With options out there from all of your favorite brands, such as Dior, Augustinus Bader, and Diptyque, figuring out where to start can be overwhelming. So TZR has done the heavy lifting by curating a list of the best beauty advent calendars of the 2025 holiday season. These sets come with an assortment of full- and mini-size best-sellers, so they’re a great way to discover a brand or restock your favorites. What’s more, since the calendars offer a little bit of everything, it takes the guesswork (and stress!) out of picking a singular gift for a loved one.

Keep reading for 10 beauty advent calendars that are truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Dior Beauty Le 30 Montaigne Beauty Advent Calendar $750 See On Dior Dior’s highly-anticipated calendar returns for another year. The 2025 edition includes 24 minis of the brand’s most-beloved products, such J’Adore Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior Essence, Rouge Dior Lipstick, and Dior Addict Lip Glow. The packaging, featuring whimsical decor by artist Pietro Ruffo, can be repurposed as a storage case once the holidays are over.

Carolina Herrera Herrera Advent Calendar: 12 Icons of Beauty $170 See On Carolina Herrera The countdown to the holidays will look (and smell) extra chic with the various Good Girl and Bad Boy fragrances from Carolina Herrera’s calendar on hand. Bonus: It also houses makeup gifts, such as tasseled refillable lipsticks.

Byredo Advent Calendar Set $955 See On Byredo Now, this is the beauty advent calendar equivalent of your favorite band’s greatest hits album. Byredo’s date keeper is stocked with a combination of 24 travel- and full-size best-sellers. A few highlights include Bal d'Afrique Hair Perfume, Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum, and Tree House Candle.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest $220 See On Charlotte Tilbury Close off 2025 on a glamorous note, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury’s advent calendar. The 12 surprises consist of five full-size and seven minis from the celebrity makeup artist’s award-winning line. Of course, a few cult-favorite Pillow Talk lip products are in the mix.

Sisley Paris Advent Calendar $860 See On Sisley Paris Illustrated by British artist Luke Edward Hall, Sisley Paris’ 2025 advent calendar is almost too pretty to crack open. Thankfully, the brand anticipated this plight and designed it to be reused. As for the 25 products, there’s an assortment of mini and full size best-selling skin care, makeup, hair care, body care, and fragrance to enjoy.

Augustinus Bader The 12 Days Of Bader $675 See On Sephora Upgrade your loved one’s skin care routine ahead of the new year by gifting them a full suite of Augustinus Bader skin care products. The 12-piece set includes minis of the brand’s core regimen, plus two full-size lip balms, and singles of the eye patches and face mask.

Diptyque Advent Calendar $495 See On Diptyque This is one book that’s sure to get rave reviews across the board. Diptyque teamed up with poet Victor Pouchet, Parisian illustrator and bookseller Vincent Puente, and artist Inès Mélia to create its storybook-themed 2025 advent calendar. The 25 scented gifts, err chapters, span the brand’s most popular candles, fragrance, and body care.

Oak Essentials Oak Essentials x Jenni Kayne Advent Calendar $350 See On Oak Essentials ‘Tis the season to drink and be merry, but it’s also the time of year to slow down and unwind. Oak Essentials x Jenni Kayne’s advent calendar is the perfect gift to help you indulge in a bit of self-care. The 12 compartments are stocked with mini- and full-size skin care and body care that nourish and cocoon the skin, along with cashmere socks and an eye mask to throw on after your nighttime ritual.

Christian Louboutin Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 $720 See On Christian Louboutin Christian Louboutin’s beauty line is just as collectable as its red bottom shoes, and what better entryway into the brand’s luxury fragrances and makeup than an advent calendar? Along with minis of the brand’s Fétiche perfume range, the 24 pieces include various shades of lipstick, complete with a case and charms to accessorize your bullet.