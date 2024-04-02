A true celebration of the multi-sensory, Louis Vuitton’s A Perfume Atlas book invites you to read — and smell — your way around the world with a suite of 45 distinct, location-dedicated scents, accompanied by a visually-dazzling depiction of the journey to formulate each one. Curated by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the brand’s in-house Master Perfumer, the limited-edition collection is an an immersive experience that presents both familiar and far-flung locales like never before. In the stunningly illustrated book, Belletrud invites readers along to explore the origins and sourcing of raw materials used in Louis Vuitton’s most celebrated scents, and what it takes to actually turn them into consumables. The journey spans several continents and seasons, focusing on the destinations themselves and their individual folklore, as well as their most sought-after botanicals, spices, herbs, and blossoms.

Writer Lionel Paillès manages to translate the olfactory sensations into words, alongside 200 watercolor pieces by Aurore de la Morinerie. Breathtaking photographs by Sébastien Zanella complete the immersive exploration. The well-appointed book is available as a standalone experience, or it can be purchased as part of that limited-edition collection that includes miniature fragrances vials from the countries featured. Reading about, say, oud Assam of Bangladesh is one thing, but the chance to actually take it in while exploring its history and cultural significance is a unique, special experience.

(+) Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton (+) Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton (+) Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton INFO 1/3

The book, which features three distinct front cover variants, is more than a travel tome, too. It delves even further into the legendary fashion house’s specific fragrance creation process. It details how all of those globally-sourced ingredients are meticulously extracted and transported to make the scents. Each material is carefully selected and brought to Grasse, France — often referred to as the perfume capital of the world — for refinement. From there, it all makes its way down to Les Fontaines Parfumées, the Master Perfumer’s workshop, where it’s transformed into a full-fledged Louis Vuitton scent.

(+) Sébastien Zanella For Louis Vuitton (+) Sébastien Zanella For Louis Vuitton INFO 1/2

Available now, the 380-page A Perfume Atlas book retails for $173 at all Louis Vuitton stores. The limited-edition fragrance set can be purchased at select stores for $5,384.