London Fashion Week often feels like a fever dream. As the second, shortest stop of fashion month that mostly takes place over the course of the weekend, the city often gets overlooked. But you’re doing yourself a disservice if you’re not tuned into the designers that show across the pond. In true British fashion, the collections are a masterclass in how to have fun with your personal style. The same goes for the LFW Fall/Winter 2026 street style beauty looks.

The city’s stylish crowd have perfected the art of taking trending hairstyles, makeup styles, and manicures and making them their own. A few examples? One guest transformed a typical slicked-back bun into a romantic, braided work of art. Another paired vampy monochromatic makeup with a springtime trench coat. There are also no shortage of classic looks — with an of-the-moment twist, of course. One street style star swapped her matte red lipstick for one with latex-like shine, while another flipped out the ends of her classic blunt bob. Needless to say, your mood boards are about to get a huge refresh.

Keep reading to see all of the playful yet glamorous street style beauty looks spotted outside of the LFW F/W ‘26 shows.

Clip It

Snap clips are not only practical for keeping grown-out bangs out of your face, the hair accessory also adds a playful edge to an otherwise romantic look. Take singer Maisie Peters’ LFW day one outfit, for example.

Maximalist Core

How much is too much? These LFW show-goers demonstrate that the limit does not exist with their bold makeup and even bolder hairstyles.

The Lady Is A Vamp

Valentine’s Day might be over, but this LFW guest demonstrates that moody oxblood eyes and lips can be worn well into spring. The shade creates a cool contrast to her classic beige trench coat.

Flip It

If there were still any doubts that the flipped bob is going to be 2026’s biggest hair trend, spotting the style at LFW is the ultimate confirmation.

Prom Queen

For those who attended prom in the early aughts, you’re probably getting déjà vu whenever you see this emerging hairstyle trend. Slightly more polished than the tousled buns Pam Anderson wore in the ‘90s, these updos lend a romantic touch to any outfit, whether it’s jeans and a going-out top or an embroidered lace dress as seen on this LFW guest.

Pretty In Pink

Baby pink beaded braids are a surefire way to stand out among London’s best-dressed. Not to mention, a whimsical update to your go-to protective style.

Blue Crush

It’s always springtime when you have a bably blue manicure, especially if it’s a stiletto set adorned with 3D flowers.

Romantic Braids

This ethereal braided top knot complete with looped plaits is bound to do numbers on Pinterest.

Lacquered Lips

A high-shine red lip is an effortlessly cool alternative to a prim and proper matte lipstick.

Gothic Glamour

Go all into the Wuthering Heights-inspired gothic glamour trend with bleached brows like this guest. The daring look is extra striking with her matching bright blonde hair, flushed cheeks, and bruised plum lipstick.