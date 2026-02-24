Director Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights might have come out earlier this month, but the Victorian Gothic plot is seemingly still top of mind for London Fashion Week designers. A handful of shows on the Fall/Winter 2026 schedule have showcased Brontë-esque hair and makeup, such as disheveled strands from walking through moors and rouge-stained lips and cheeks. Of course, the LFW Fall/Winter 2026 beauty looks also include more up-to-date references, too – with a side of the humor and playfulness the British fashion scene is known for.

For makeup, Connor Ives demonstrated that it pays to ignore old fashioned beauty rules. Some models on the celebrity-favorite designer’s runway wore bold colors on their eyes and lips. At Fam Irvoll, vibrant hues were swiped across the lids and dusted with glitter. Consider the look your sign to incorporate sparkle into your eye makeup beyond festival season. For hair, Erdem made a case for embracing your pesky flyaways, whether you’re wearing your hair up or down. Meanwhile, Chet Lo will inspire you to prioritize hair health so you can also have mirror-like shine like the designer’s models.

Below, TZR highlights all of the must-see beauty looks from the LFW F/W ‘26 runways.

Connor Ives: Bold Eyes & Lips

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The makeup at Connor Ives demonstrated that old fashioned beauty rules should be left in the past. Models wore bold eyes and lips at the same time. One example is actor Dominque Jackson’s look, which consisted of icy blue eyeshadow and a ‘90s brown lip.

Erdem: Free The Flyaways

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Instead of fighting with your flyaways, Erdem is encouraging you to embrace them. On the runway of the brand’s 20th anniversary show, models had updos, bobs, and long, textured styles with wispy, out-of-place strands along the hairline. Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman used KEVIN.MURPHY products backstage to achieve the styles.

Richard Quinn: Chic Chignons & Bleached Brows

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

While bleached brows and gray eye makeup are commonly associated with the edgy goth aesthetic, makeup artist and MAC ambassador Dominic Skinner gave both looks a refined twist at Richard Quinn. Leaning into the retro glamour of the collection, hairstylist Sam McKnight used his namesake line to pull the models’ hair up into sleek, sculptural chignons.

Edeline Lee: Klein Blue Lashes

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

A swipe of colorful mascara is an easy and sophisticated way to be playful with your makeup look. In need of inspiration? Look no further than the voluminous vibrant blue false lashes models worn at Edeline Lee.

Simone Rocha: Windswept & Wonderful

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Simone Rocha turned your typical winter hair and skin struggles into a runway beauty moment. Makeup artist Thomas de Kluyner used Dr. Barbara Sturm skin care and Byredo makeup to give models hyper-flushed, wind-burnt cheeks, while hairstylist Anthony Turner used Wella Professionals to create fluffy, windswept textures.

Fashion East: Out Of Woods

Bumble and bumble

The disheveled, tousled hairstyles hair lead Lachlan Mackie crafted with Bumble and bumble were inspired by coming out from a walk in the woods. The moors in Wuthering Heights, anyone?

Chet Lo: Glass Hair

Boris Arnold for Authentic Beauty Concept

Drawing inspiration from the sharp lines of the feathered headdresses of the Peking Opera, hairstylist Anna Cofone used Authentic Beauty Concept to create sleek blowouts with mirror-like shine.

Annie’s: Bronzed Goddess

John Phillips/Getty Images

Even if you don’t have a flight booked to a tropical locale, you can feel like you’re at the beach with Annie’s bronzed, glowy makeup and flower-adorned curls on your beauty mood board.

Fam Irvoll: Color Play

Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

If you thought wearing glitter was limited to music festivals, think again. Models at Fam Irvoll wore a wash of bold color on the lids with just a hit of shimmer for added dimension.

Chasing Eli: Marie Antoinette Reincarnated

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Romantic curly updos, flushed cheeks, red lips, Victorian-era white face makeup. Someone call the stylists of the Wuthering Heights cast in case they need extra beauty inspiration.

Bora Aksu: Flower Crowns

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Bora Aksu’s show may have channeled a chic funeral, but flower crowns were very much alive and well on the runway.