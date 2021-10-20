Billie Eilish’s First-Ever Fragrance Is An Intimate Glimpse Into Her Artistic Vision

Considering the pure scope and artistry of Billie Eilish’s overall creative vision, it’s no surprise that the superstar is making her foray into the world of fragrance. Scent is, among the five senses, most closely tied to nostalgia and memory, themes regularly explored in Eilish’s music — and with the release of Eilish, Billie Eilish's fragrance (her first to be exact) in partnership with Parlux, it’s almost like an extension of the generation-defining art she’s already created.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace,” Eilish says of the scent in a press release. “Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you. It's a scent that I've been chasing for years and years and years. It's my favorite smell in the world.” And that’s not just an idiom coming from Eilish, either. Eilish says she’s been collecting hundreds of perfumes — both actual fragrances and interesting bottles — on her global tours for years. It’s because of her love for perfume that Eilish (the artist) stayed in complete creative control of every possible aspect during the development of Eilish (the fragrance). For example, in addition to the branding, campaign, and actual scent itself, she even based the bronze bottle on her favorite parts of the body: the curvatures of collarbones and chest, the graceful slope of a neck.

Eschewing retail partnerships for now in lieu of selling the fragrance direct via her new website, billieeilishfragrances.com, the perfume is set to launch in November 2021 for $68.

The scent itself is described as a warm, enveloping amber gourmand — think cozy spices meeting the sweet smell of fresh fruit. Top notes spell out romance with sugar petals and succulent red berries before expanding to its heart featuring inviting vanilla, cocoa, and spices. Finally, the base notes lock in tonka bean, woods, and warm musks. Designed to feel as comfortable as going back home, it’s the ultimate encapsulation of Eilish’s music.

“Billie Eilish is a singular talent and the voice of a generation,” explains Lori Singer, Parlux president, in a press release. “Partnering with Billie was natural for Parlux because we can bring a vision to life like no one else, and we were equally excited to be on this journey together.”

A beautiful bottle worthy of display, a delicious scent, and Billie Eilish’s artist ethos infused in every bit of the project? It’s not a dream — it is everything you wanted.