Although the French might be synonymous with the beauty business, Latinx founders are launching brands more than ever before, and have quickly established a notable place in the industry. That’s great news for representation, but as always for consumers, it can be tough to know where to begin searching for that next must-have brand. Luckily, a few Latinx beauty editors were kind enough to share their favorite Latinx-owned beauty brands with TZR. Some of these companies have been around for quite some time now (see: Beautyblender), while others, like Lunar Magic Beauty, are just getting their foot in the industry.

"Not only do Latinx communities have valuable spending power in this industry, but they are also carving out representation on the shelves of retailers," Thatiana Diaz, editor-in-chief of Remezcla, tells TZR. "It's important to support these entrepreneurs who are have pushed through every obstacle — from workplace discrimination to raising capital — to bring not only their brands but authentic representation to the masses." And with the lack of accurate representation in the beauty industry of Latinx communities, Diaz says it's essential to support those who are bringing the visibility from a first-person position.

Anything you need to stock your beauty cabinet can be found from a Latinx-owned brand. Below, shop 23 businesses that Latinx beauty editors love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Joanna Vargas

Ask a beauty editor (or any beauty love, for that matter) their favorite skin care brands, and chances are, Joanna Vargas will be high up on the list. This is because the brand — founded by celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas herself — serves up products that deliver healthy, glowing skin. And if you’re located in New York City, it’s highly recommended you visit her studio so that Vargas can work her magic on your complexion.

Reina Rebelde

Founded by Regina Merson, Reina Rebelde is described on its website as “equal parts wild and unpredictable, bold and impractical, feminine and luxurious, sexy and severe.” From its liquid liner to neutral eyeshadows, all makeup lovers can find their new go-to formulas from the brand. Even better: Reina Rebelde is available at Target, making it easy for everyone to get their hands on these products.

Rizos Curls

Bianca Nieves, a commerce editor at Teen Vogue, has always had wavy and puffy hair. "However, over the last few years, its texture has been changing and it's getting thicker and curlier in the back," she tells TZR. "That being said, detangling my hair straight out of the shower can become a whole event if I don't have the right products." She says Rizos Curls' Refresh & Detangle Spray is heaven sent and makes combing her hair a breeze. "I only need around three spritzes for it to work its wonders."

Botanika Beauty

Diaz is a fan of Botanika Beauty's assortment of effective and affordable curly-friendly products. The brand offers up every product you need for luscious curls, including a cream, mousse, deep conditioning mask, oil serum, and styling gel.

Elaluz by Camila Coelho

Andrea Navarro, an editor and writer, is obsessed with Elaluz by Camila Coelho's overnight lip mask infused with 24K gold. "I love that Camila really incorporated her Brazilian heritage into the brand by sourcing rare ingredients that haven't really been present in other products," she tells TZR.

Beautyblender

"I can't even tell you how many Beautyblender sponges I've been through ever since I started wearing makeup," Navarro says. "It really is the real deal, there's just no other makeup applicator like it. I'll swear by it, always, and I plan on trying other Beautyblender products soon!"

Light Lacquer

There’s no such thing as owning too many polishes, so add a few more fall-approved shades into your growing collection from Light Lacquer. Founded by YouTube guru Kathleen Fuentes (AKA, KathleenLights), Light Lacquer offers up a wide assortment of stunning colors, all of which are 7-free (meaning, free of many toxic chemicals often found in polishes), vegan, and cruelty-free.

Bésame Cosmetics

Elena Garcia, a senior editor at Buzzfeed for shopping and products, says Bésame Cosmetics has a fantastic range of items that are packaged gorgeously. "They've done collections inspired by Sleeping Beauty, I Love Lucy, and The Avengers — all with a vintage flair," she says. "It's the kind of makeup that looks great on you and your vanity. They also have a super wide range of products — powder, eyeshadow, lipstick...the list goes on and on. I'm personally a huge fan of their rouge but their cake mascara is legit amazing and worth a try."

Thrive Natural Care

Co-founded by Laura Arce and Mario Garcia, San Francisco and Costa Rica-based brand Thrive Natural Care provides skin care provides that are meant to not only improve your skin, but also the planet. Hero ingredients in the formulas include juanilama, fierillo, coralillo, shea butter, aloe vera, and more.

Rëzo Haircare

Master hairstylist and curl specialist Nubia Rëzo created Rëzo Haircare in 2019 with the mission of “empowering the curl community, celebrating textured hair and promoting healthy hair habits, all through expert curl education and product knowledge,” according to the brand’s website. The plant-based haircare products are all 100% vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate, and paraben-free. Plus, the line is catered to all textured hair types. Visit its flagship salon location on Madison Avenue if you’re in the area.

Ceremonia

"As I continue with my newfound hair journey, scalp treatments have become an essential," Nieves says of the founder Babba Rivera’s hair care line. "Now, since my hair is so thick in the back, I noticed that if I don't have a good scalp treatment to help nourish and cleanse my hair from its roots, my other products will just accumulate in the back leaving my hair greasy from the get-go. That's why, recently, I've been really into Ceremonia's Aceite de Moska because not only it smells amazing, but it really leaves my hair feeling clean and oh-so-soft."

Sigma Beauty

You might already have some of Sigma Beauty’s industry-favorite brushes in your makeup bag. If not, this is your cue to snag one (or two, or three) of its makeup tools. Founded by Dr. Simone Xavier and Rene Xavier Filho in 2019, the brand delivers everything from flat kabuki to tapered blending brushes. And on top of that, you can also find an assortment of makeup (think: brow essentials, lipsticks, eyeshadows) from Sigma Beauty.

Lunar Magic Beauty

Afro-Latina and Dominican-American sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías launched Luna Magic in 2019. The label was founded in Los Angeles with the goal to create high-quality products while also bringing diversity and inclusivity to the beauty industry. Now, you can find the products in the aisles of your local Target.

PDL Cosmetics

Launched by Panamanian Patricia de Leon, PDL Cosmetics serves up vegan lip products which include its Sexy Shine Lip Glosses, Bold Aspirations Liquid Lipsticks, and High Powered Lipsticks. As it turns out, it took the founder and a makeup chemist two years to formulate the products. It was certainly worth the wait, as the small but mighty assortment has every color you need to curate your lipstick lineup.

Tata Harper

Garcia has been using Tata Harper's product for years now. "The resurfacing mask is an absolute game-changer, especially if you have sensitive, rough, and acne-prone skin," she notes. "Every product in their line is cruelty-free, non-GMO, and doesn't have any toxins, artificial colors, and fragrances, or synthetic chemicals. They also have these great Discovery Kits so you can find the products that work great for you before you commit to a giant bottle."

Melt Cosmetics

"Anyone who wears eyeshadow frequently knows that the blend factor is the most important, and Melt Cosmetics is unmatched when it comes to blending potential," Navarro notes. "There's no creasing or pastiness with the powdered shadows and it's easy enough for even beginners to create a flawless eye look."

Midas Cosmetics

Launched in 2018, Midas Cosmetics is an Afro-Latina beauty brand founded by Rocio Nuñez. In addition to the gorgeous assortment of eyeshadows, glitters, lip products, and more offered up, the brand strives to provide digital creators and makeup artists with a platform, no matter how big their following is.

Overt

Though she hasn't gotten her hands on it yet, Perez has skin care brand Overt on her must-try list. The brand exclusively carries serums, including its The Hydrator (a hyaluronic acid serum), The Renewer (epidermal growth factor serum), The Brightener (a vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid), The Restorer (copper peptide serum), and The Smoother (2.5 percent retinol serum).

Artist Couture

"If you follow brand founder Angel Merino, AKA, @Mac_Daddyy, you'll know how easy it is to want to support the genuine, and delightfully humorous, entrepreneur," Diaz says. "Merino raised the money himself to launch Artist Couture, which can now be found on Sephora shelves, and buying into his brand is supporting a self-starter company that doesn't just push for representation but also delivers makeup products that motivate you to have fun with beauty."

Bomba Curls

"I've been an avid client of Dominican hair salons since I was a child, so when I learned of Bomba Curls I was thrilled," Navarro says. "The brand uses oils embedded in the Dominican culture, such as coffee seed oil. The Forbidden Oil is a game-changer for moisture and any dry scalp-related issues."

Alamar Cosmetics

Another brand Perez has on her wishlist is Alamar Cosmetics. In its offerings, you'll find products for the lips, eyes, and face. But if you're unsure what to try, you can't go wrong with its best-sellers, which include the DesNUDEAs Lip Liner and The Ojitos Brush Trio Vol. 1.

Vive Cosmetics

Garcia confirms that Vive Cosmetics makes the best liquid lipstick on the market. It's better than any brand she's tried, and she's gone through lots of tubes from different brands. "They make a bunch of colors, Amor Eterno is my personal favorite, but they sell out quick!" If you can't get your hands on the liquid lipsticks, rest assured, there are plenty of matte lipsticks to choose from.

Miss Rizos Salon

While it's not *technically* a brand, Perez says she visited Miss Rizos Salon in New York City this year where she got French braids done. "The owner is Dominican and the salon caters to those with curly and textured hair, and the service was great!" On the salon's website, shop hair products from brands like Honey Baby Naturals, Kinky-Curly, and Unkle Funky's Daughter.