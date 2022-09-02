Labor Day weekend is practically here, and for many, that means spending some extra time with family and friends as the final days of summer slip away. For beauty lovers, however, it means something else, too: enjoying some of the year’s most exciting deals from brands that rarely offer them. It’s certainly an occasion worth celebrating, and this weekend, the best Labor Day 2022 beauty sales span from luxury fragrances to the newest innovations in skin care.

It’s possible that surprise sales will pop up in the coming days, but so far, the lineup is pretty impressive. Stock up on swoon-worthy skin care staples from brands like Elemis, Pause Beauty, and IMAGE Skin Care as well as complexion and color favorites from the makeup artist-founded brand Danessa Myricks Beauty. To help you customize your very own fall scent, Michelle Pfeiffer’s fragrance brand Henry Rose is allowing customers to choose a free mini with the purchase of any full-size fragrance.

Below find the very best of the 2022 Labor Day beauty sales & be sure to take advantage as you soak up the last of summer this weekend — your fall beauty routine will thank you.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Payot

If you’re a fan of French Girl beauty, listen up. From September 1 through September 5 French skin care brand Payot will be offering 20% off store-wide (excluding value sets).

Pause Well-Aging

Pause Well-Aging boasts effective products with clinical results and from September 1 through September 6 you can get 20% off all products plus free shipping over $35.

Kaia Naturals

The brand is offering an extra 15% off bundles promo September 2 to 5 (including some new exclusive bundles).

Ustawi

The African-owned skin care brand is 25% off its entire collection including this Niacinamide Dark Spot Corrector which one TZR writer said tackled her dark spots in ‘less than two weeks’.

Olay

Get $5 off Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer using the code HYDRATE, $5 off Retinol24 Night Eye Cream with the code EYES, and $5 off Retinol24 Night Serum with the code SERUM from now through September 24.

Elemis

From September 1 to the 5 you can save 25% site-wide, plus enjoy a free three-piece gift with $100+ orders after discount with the code: LABORDAY.

IMAGE Skin Care

From September 1 through 15, get 15% off of IMAGE Skin Care plus free shipping with the code ‘Friends & Family’.

DERMAFLASH

From August 31 to September 5 enjoy 25% off site-wide.

Ourself

From August 31 through September 5, enjoy 20% site-wide — no code necessary.

Henry Rose

Ending on September 12, pair any full-size 50mL fragrance ($120) with a 10mL mini of your choice so you can layer them and create your own signature scent that’s unique to you.

Ceremonia

From September 2 through 5, enjoy 20% off Ceremonia products sitewide.

Danessa Myricks

Embrace your makeup artistry with high-performing picks from Danessa Myricks. Enjoy 30% off site-wide from September 2 through 6.