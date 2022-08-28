It's hard to imagine the fall season approaching with summer humidity still in full swing. But before you know it, the leaves will start to change colors and it will be time to switch out your floral and citrus fragrances for rich wood scents and all things pumpkin spice. Whether you lean more towards spiced varieties that resemble crispy fireside chats, sea-scented perfumes for an extended summer, or rain-inspired mists, there is no shortage of options to nail down your go-to fall scent.

But in case you need help, TZR editors are here to provide you with top tier expertise in the curated list below. Some fragrances, like Brown Girl Jane Casablanca, are new on the market and have quickly made it onto the rotation. Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Eau De Parfum and others are tried-and-true aromas that perfectly complement fall weather. And all will have you feeling as cozy as you do in your favorite fall sweater. Needless to say, your choices are endless. Feel free to even mix and match depending on your mood this season. Like your outfits, layering is encouraged.

Below discover the scents TZR editors can’t wait to spritz on this fall.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ellis Brooklyn x Peroni Limited Edition Italian Spritz Collection

“This incredible limited edition set launched right after I returned from three weeks in Italy. It makes me nostalgic for Aperol spritzes in the piazzas, basking in the sun people-watching, and enjoying aperitivos with new friends. It simply is the best of Italy captured in a bottle.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Brown Girl Jane Casablanca Eau de Parfum

“I met the founders of Brown Girl Jane at a dinner in NYC and heard first hand about the inspiration behind the brand — a celebration of Black and brown beauty and bodies. Every time I spritz on Casablanca, a cardamom and amber scent, I feel confident and radiant in my own skin .” — NM

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge

“I have a very sensitive nose and many perfumes give me a headache. Thus, when I find one that not only smells heavenly, but also doesn’t irritate my nose, I will commit to using it 24/7. For fall, I’m excited to wear Baccarat Rouge 540 daily as the scent is a beautiful combination of woodsy and floral notes. The top notes are jasmine and saffron while the base note is Ambergris accord. This perfume makes me feel like a fancy, coastal grandmother.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine

“I’m all about a luxe floral scent come fall and anything rooted in jasmine is a winner for me. The base of sandalwood and benzoin notes keep the fragrance from feeling too precious, and I can’t deny that the bottle looks absolutely stunning on my vanity. A few spritzes (I’m a proponent that five is the perfect number for a scent that lasts all day) and I’m out the door.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Summer Hours Romanesque Eau de Parfum

“If you’re like me and want to hold onto summer for as long as possible, this fresh-yet-romantic scent is perfect for transitioning to fall. Notes like fig and lemon evoke a light, summery mood; while rose and roman pine keep things grounded.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Phlur Missing Person

“This new scent from Phlur is one of the sexiest I’ve tried in a while. It’s minimal; the brand nails it when they say ‘if nude were a perfume, this would be it.’ It’s layered with warm notes of musk and blond wood combined with a sheer, sweet hint of bergamot nectar. It’s not overwhelmingly girly — in fact it’s quite gender neutral. I feel just as comfortable spritzing it on pre-workout as I do for a night out. — Taylor Jean Stephan, contributor

Dries Van Noten Cannabis & Patchouli

“Selecting a perfume is a personal decision, and a difficult one, at least for me, as it’s taken years to find one that I can picture myself wearing everyday and all day. When Dries Van Noten came out with its fragrance collection, I immediately fell in love with not just one but multiple scents. The Cannabis & Patchouli has top notes of bergamot and cedar leaves, reminding me of the imminent crisp weather to come this fall. I’m looking forward to wrapping myself up in the coziest sweater and breathing in this exquisite scent. ” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Henry Rose Torn

“To me, vanilla scents can be divided into two seasonal camps: the sugar-sweet summer variety, and the spicier, moodier fall and winter types. This Henry Rose vanilla bean-based fragrance is the latter but also happens to be one of the most complex vanilla scents out there. Praline and sandalwood keep it warm and comforting but the musk and earth-scented vetiver are deep and dark, like a moonlit walk in the woods.” — Amanda Ross, Beauty News Writer, TZR

Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady

“They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, which is why I just lead with this in the fall. The mesmerizing combination of heady patchouli and frankincense with rose top notes is just enough warm spice to make this an unforgettable fragrance — a modern classic for a reason. Awkward introductions mean nothing if you’re wearing this, and it lingers everywhere you want it to: leather jackets, backseats, and pillowcases.” — AR

Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere

“Admittedly I wear vanilla scents year round but there’s something about this sweet warm fragrance that makes me want to wait until sweater weather to spritz. The decadent vanilla paired with sandalwood, cream, and musk smells the way a warm fuzzy blanket on a cold day feels.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

“You can never go wrong with a classic and this rings especially true for Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle. Vanilla for fall is by no means revolutionary but the combination of vanilla with iris, patchouli, and Arabian Jasmine makes this scent so luxe and complex. It’s sweet and feminine without being sugary — a true feat for a gourmand fragrance.” —AB

St. Rose Gypsy Cowboy

“My fragrance preferences tend to run in the vein of crisp, fruity, floral, and fresh. But for fall, I am switching things up with this smoky and spicy perfume. With a heart note of rose, it still plays to my botanical leanings — but combined with elements such as sandalwood and olibanum, the scent feels slightly more dangerous (and dare I say, sexy?) compared to my usual fare.” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor