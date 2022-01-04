Summer Fridays’ New Peptide Eye Cream Doubles As A Glowy Primer For Undereyes

As someone with perpetual dark circles (thanks, genetics), I’ve pretty much given up on the idea that an eye cream can do much to alleviate them. However, under-eye hydration is still an important part of my skin care routine — plus, I’m a sucker for anything that feels a little luxurious. When I heard that Summer Fridays was launching its first-ever eye cream, I was immediately intrigued for two reasons: one, I love the brand’s current lineup of hydrating formulas (the Lip Butter Balm is a holy grail for me), and two, the new product doesn’t claim to be a one-stop solution for dark circles or other imperfections. Ahead, check out my Summer Fridays eye cream review and learn all about the exciting new launch.

With key ingredients vitamin C, acetyl hexapeptide-8, and caffeine, Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream ($42) positions itself as a multitasker for brighter, firmer under eyes. “Powered by a super-potent vitamin C and peptide blend, it visibly brightens the entire eye area and supports skin's natural collagen production for a firmer, smoother appearance,” the brand says in a press release. “The moisturizing formula includes caffeine to help de-puff, allantoin and vitamin E to soothe, and natural optics to softly illuminate all skin tones. The eye area is left hydrated, soothed, and perfectly primed for makeup or concealer.”

While I can’t say I’ve noticed a huge difference in firmness or fine lines in the few days I’ve been using it, Light Aura definitely functions incredibly well as a brightening eye primer. The creamy texture leaves my under-eyes looking and feeling smoother immediately upon application, while tiny flecks of shimmer add instant brightness and the products’ light coral color acts as a subtle color corrector. Concealer and foundation apply on top of it like a dream and I even noticed less creasing.

If you’re a makeup-wearer that loves the look of super smooth, bright under eyes, you’ll definitely want to make Light Aura a part of your routine — shop the brand new launch below.

