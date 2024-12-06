When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

For musician and visual artist Kilo Kish, music isn’t just about a melody, and art isn’t just about the optics, her focus is on the story. These mediums hold so much power in how they can uncover or display someone’s relationship with themself and the outside world. And, she takes this to heart in her 2022 album American Girl. In this body of work, the innovator explores themes of the American dream and how the concept of Americana impacted parts of her identity like community and beauty. And, the album cover reflects these ideals. Dressed in a reflective silver dress with matching eyeshadow, she appears glitzy and glamorous. But, for her next project, an EP, Kish says the vision goes in the opposite direction with a very pared down and plain mood board.

“[It’s] quite minimal and not at all glam,” Kish tells TZR. “I am quite inspired by bare face, Helmut Lang, Jil Sander, and Calvin Klein in the ‘90s.”

While the details are under wraps for now, the collection of songs is sure to inspire fans and listeners in many ways, but Kish herself says that working on this venture has influenced her current beauty routine. “My new music or the projects I’m working on always inspire where I am going next,” she says. “I prefer to keep [my routine] simple and am always looking to simplify my process.”

As for what she actually uses, makeup centers on multi-function, her go-to hair products target easy maintenance, skin care is very gentle, and her fragrance choices lean towards earthy notes. Plus, she’s not partial to either drugstore or prestige options, combining the two price points to create a well-rounded regimen.

To find out exactly what’s in her downsized routine, TZR spoke to Kish to share her holy grail products that are both above and below $25. Find all the details on her favorite picks below.

