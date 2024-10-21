On the way home after a late night, it’s an all too common realization that getting ready is just as fun (if not more) than the actual main event, whether it’s a girls’ drinks at a wine bar or an intimate cocktail party. Whether you’re doing your skin care and makeup solo or with friends, the ritualistic act of going through the steps in your routine is grounding, calming, and acts like a mental reset for the night ahead. The soothing and intimate nature of prepping to go out is exactly why ‘get ready with me’ (or GRWM) videos have become a mainstay on TikTok. Arguably, the right playlist is equally important to deciding what look you’ll wear and the products you use. This factor is the exact inspiration behind e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Get Ready With Music, The Album.

The makeup brand recently released a compilation featuring original songs by 13 emerging artists that spans genres, including pop, jazz-influenced hip-hop, ballroom, and house. The lineup includes Betty Who, Mariangela, Dianna Lopez, Zoe Ko, and Meduulla, to name a few. And it looks like the album’s tracks are already setting the vibe for the e.l.f. fans’ getting ready routines. The lead single, “Hairpin” by Charlotte Rose Benjamin has already gone viral on YouTube, becoming the top-performing video of all time on the brand’s channel with over 10 million views.

“It’s wonderful to see a brand like e.l.f. Cosmetics understand the power of music and choose to support music artists. Whether it’s the next generation of emerging acts or more established artists like myself, in this day and age, this kind of support can help an artist immensely,” Betty Who, one of the album’s artists, said in an email statement. “Makeup, like music, is a form of self-expression and they go hand in hand. I’m grateful for the collaboration and excited for the world to hear the album.”

Of course, e.l.f. Cosmetic products were part of all of the artists’ glam sessions for the album’s visuals and corresponding videos, including Benjamin’s “Hairpin” single. Specifically, their skin was prepped with the brand’s fan-favorite Power Grip Primer. The gel-based formula is super hydrating so it offers dewy finish in addition to locking makeup in place.

‘Get Ready With Music, The Album’ is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.