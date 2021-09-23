Keys Soulcare’s New Body Products Are Even Soothing To *Look* At

The autumnal equinox, and the revitalizing full moon brought with it, an ideal time to reset, refocus, and recommit to yourself for the upcoming season. It’s almost as if Alicia Keys purposefully planned to release the newest additions to the Keys Soulcare body products family in timing with the moon — but knowing the intention and care the singer-pianist-mogul puts into her best-selling line, it wouldn’t be a surprise. The entire Keys Soulcare brand and ethos is built around the fusion of skin and body care with self-care, self-love, and intention — a welcome emphasis on touch and slowing down in an increasingly fast-paced, digital world.

This new body care expansion, which launched September 23, is certainly no exception with the three new products targeted to treat multiple needs at once. A particularly welcome set of offerings — that’s Soulcare speak for products — with the changing weather, this new release is the perfect opportunity to either start exploring a body care routine that feels good or expand upon your existing one. And like the previous releases from the line, these new additions are all developed with Keys and leading board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Renée Snyder, to be suitable for all skin types, built from clean ingredients, and entirely cruelty-free.

Kicking off the fresh lineup is the Energizing Dry Body Brush. If you’ve never tried dry brushing before, strap in because it is a game-changer. By using the brush on dry product-free skin, sweeping it upwards and inwards — always towards the heart — the brush exfoliates, stimulates blood flow, and can even help reduce the appearance of cellulite by breaking up fat clusters. A great ritual to perform just before taking a shower or bath, dry brushing also helps you take a second to examine your skin in a non-critical way, taking stock of what’s typical and what feels good.

That philosophy extends to the new Body Polish, a refreshing wash formulated with chemical exfoliant glycolic and lactic acids, plus cleansing bamboo charcoal and sunflower seed oil for soft, dead skin cell-free skin all over.

The Body Polish, swatched for closeup details. Keys Soulcare

Finally, once you’re exfoliated and polished all over, the rich Melting Body Balm — which is utterly transportive with its creamy texture and coconut oil base — fuses the most hydrating, enveloping aspects of body cream with body oil and shea butter. The result is a winter-perfect all-over moisturizer that leaves skin dolphin-smooth and utterly touchable.

A look at the Melting Body Balm’s texture. Keys Soulcare

The new set joins the existing group of body products which includes a body wash, body cream, and (incredible) body oil, and are everything you could need for the cold weather ahead. You Can shop the new additions on the brand’s website as well as on Ulta.com.

