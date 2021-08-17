Last September, Alicia Keys made her foray into beauty with the launch of her highly anticipated brand, Keys Soulcare. Chances are, you've probably heard of it, but what you may not know is that the singer's buzzy venture goes way beyond skin care. As its name implies, the brand's mission is to expose the world to rituals and products that help people care for themselves holistically — by nurturing their body, mind, and spirit. That sounds like a loaded task, but the musician has succeeded thus far, lining the shelves of ULTA Beauty with facial rollers, candles, and skin care formulas meant to help instill soul-nourishing rituals into your day-to-day life.

Now, Keys Soulcare is expanding its skin care offerings with two new products launching online on Thursday, August 19 — and in ULTA Beauty stores on Sunday, October 3. The upcoming drop comprises the Promise Serum and Radiant Eye Cream, which were born to complement the brand's current lineup. They're perfect for implementing into your routine alongside bestsellers like Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, and Skin Transformation Cream.

For those new to the brand, all of Keys Soulcare's products are dermatologist-developed. Dr. Renée Snyder (who’s certified by the American Board of Dermatology) is the mastermind behind the brand's clean, power-packed formulas. “It’s been so incredible working with Alicia Keys to develop Keys Soulcare,” she told TZR in December of 2020. “My personal skin care journey led me to pursue dermatology, and I’m passionate about healthy skin, knowing firsthand that it can help others feel empowered, confident, and strong.”

Keys Soulcare’s new Promise Serum and Radiant Eye Cream Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

As for what you need to know about the new products, Promise Facial Serum is a brightening formula infused with zinc, niacinamide, and snow mushrooms. In addition to boosting your glow, it works to balance oil and moisture levels, soothe the skin, and reduce the appearance of pores.

And Keys Soulcare eye cream is a product fans have been eager to scoop off the shelves. It's ideal for the beauty lover looking to improve the look of fine lines around the eye area and (or!) a more rested, radiant appearance.

Ahead, get a look at the new launches, and join the waitlist if you want the brand to notify you on launch day.

