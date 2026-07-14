Post Fourth of July weekend, doing your hair and makeup probably seems futile. With blazing temps on the forecast, it’s inevitable a full beat will melt off and a blowout will get frizzy, or depending on how overworked your AC is, you might even work up a sweat while getting ready. Either way, July’s best new beauty products will help you beat the rest of the summer heat.

The reoccurring theme of this month’s skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care launches is ease. Think multitasking formulas that offer maximum impact with little effort required to apply them. Of course, sunscreen is a non-negotiable in any summer routine. Beauty of Joseon’s tinted mineral SPF doubles as a lightweight, radiant foundation. For an extra glow, sweep Fara Homidi’s bronzing blush on your cheeks and swipe on Rare Beauty’s oil-infused lipstick for juicy lips.

If air-drying your hair isn’t in the cards, Shark Beauty came out with a new FlexStyle for long-lasting curls and volume with minimal frizz. For those who are laying off hot tools until the fall, rehab any damage with Oribe’s bond-building leave-in treatment.

Keep reading to discover the most exciting July 2026 launches across skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care.

July 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Tinted Sunscreen Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen Lightweight Tinted SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen $20 See On Sephora Beauty of Joseon’s latest sunscreen will come in clutch on days that are just too hot to wear foundation. On top of mineral SPF 30 protection, the hydrating tint offers lightweight coverage with a pore-blurring finish.

Best New Eye Serum Clarins Double Serum Eye $86 See On Clarins Whether you’ve noticed early crow’s feet or have dark circles after a restless night, Clarins’ Double Serum Eye can help revive your eye area. The revamped serum targets both chronological and environmental causes of aging with the help of plant extracts and tried-and-true actives, including squalane, niacinmide, and vitamin E.

Best New Vitamin C Serum Aveeno Positively Radiant Vitamin C Serum $20 See On Walmart While vitamin C is considered the gold standard of brightening skin care ingredients, it can be irritating for sensitive skin types. That’s why Aveeno formulated a gentle option containing a form of stabilized vitamin C, plus antioxdant oat and smoothing niacinamide, to minimize any potential discomfort.

July 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Lipstick Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Lip Oil Stick​ $25 See On Ulta Rare Beauty’s latest lippie offers the hydration and shine of a lip oil with the easy application of a traditional lipstick. It comes in eight juicy (read: summer-coded) shades.

Best New Blush Armani Dolci Makeup Blush $39 See On Sephora This travel-friendly cream-to-power blush melts into cheeks for a seamless wash of soft-matte color.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette $39 See On Ulta Further proof 2016 beauty is back? Too Faced brought back its beloved The Peach Collection, including a reimagined version of its fan-favorite eyeshadow palette. The new one features powder and cream shades in new finishes, but still has that sweet peach scent you know and love.

Best New Bronzing Blush Fara Homidi Essential Blonzer Compact $78 See On Fara Homidi For a true low-key summer makeup routine there’s Farah Homidi’s blonzer compact. The blush-bronzer hybrid is a velvety power that adds a warm, lustrous flush to the cheeks. Use it solo or pair it with traditional bronzer for an extra sun-kissed glow.

Best New Lip Balm Dries Van Noten Tinted Lip Balm $85 See On Dries Van Noten Why hang on to the tube of lip balm that’s been in the bottom of your bag for months when Dries Van Noten has made this more luxurious option? Along with choosing your desired tint, you can also pick from a handful of refillable cases.

Best New Primer First Aid Beauty Brighten + Glow Hydrating Primer $34 See On First Aid Beauty A glowy makeup look starts with the right skin prep, and that’s where First Aid Beauty’s primer comes in. It’s powered with niacinamide and glycerin to create a smooth, radiant base for your complexion products.

July 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Shine Treatment Kristin Ess High Gloss Instant Rinse $17 See On Target In-shower masks and treatments sound like a great idea in theory — until you have to spend extra time in the shower in order for them to soak in and work their magic. This hair rinse from Kristin Ess is an exception. It delivers glass hair-like shine in just 30 seconds.

Best New Leave-In Treatment Oribe Hair Alchemy Bond Building Elixir $78 See On Sephora Revive stressed, fragile strands damaged from color sessions and/or heat styling with this bond-replenishing treatment. What sets it apart is an encapsulated time-release technology that keeps active ingredients consistently infusing hair long after it’s applied.

Best New Styler For Curls Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle IonCurl Hair Styler $350 See On Ulta If curling your hair always turns into an arm workout you’ve never asked for, Shark’s latest styler would be a welcome addition to your routine. It comes with attachments to create smooth, defined, long-lasting curls, plus offers faster dry time and less risk of heat damage.

Best New Leave-In Conditioner Ouai Leave-In Conditioner St Barts Scent $32 See On Ouai Along with a packaging makeover, Ouai’s fan-favorite hydrating leave-in conditioner now comes in three of its beloved scents. Arguably, St. Barts was made for summer. The tropical fragrance includes notes of dragonfuit, orange blossom, tuberose, and Baltic amber.

July 2026 Body Care Launches