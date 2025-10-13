It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned traveler – an international long-haul flight can be hellish. This is especially true if you’re going on a work trip that requires you to hit the ground running shortly after you land. I found myself in this exact scenario when I went to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Fresh off a red eye, there was no time for a disco nap before heading to a meeting, dinner, and a late-night party Dior Beauty was putting on at Silencio.

The reality is it’s impossible to completely avoid jet lag, but there are ways to minimize its effects. Heading to Paris for the Spring/Summer 2026 season wasn’t the first time I found myself having to push through exhaustion, and it definitely won’t be the last. However, I’ve picked up a few tricks along the way, namely beauty and wellness products I take with me to help me rest on my flight, and reset my skin and hair once I land.

Ahead, I share my favorite products for looking (and feeling) awake and refreshed when I’ve been in multiple time zones in a single day.

Slip Silk Sleepmask $69 See On Slip Whether you’re sitting in business class or the very back of a plane, a sleep mask is a must in order to get any rest on an overnight flight. Personally, I go for silk ones because they’re gentler on my skin and don’t leave a weird dent in my hair.

111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask $115 See On 111Skin 111Skin’s de-puffing eye masks always make the cut when I’m packing my toiletry bag because they target dark circles and tighten skin in just 20 minutes. If I get little sleep on a red eye, I throw them on before before landing. On days when I’m starting to crash before dinner, I’ll apply them while getting ready for the night for a quick pick-me-up.

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Sleepy Stick 14ct $40 See On Erewhon Being in a different time zone can do a number on your sleep schedule – especially if you’re trying to keep up with your inbox back home. Moon Juice’s magnesium sleep aid comes in clutch as a nightcap when I can’t shut off my brain or I find myself tossing and turning once I hit the lights. The serving-size sticks are perfect for travel. It’s also worth noting that the powder actually tastes good and doesn’t stay chalky after you mix it in water.

Tower28 SOS Rescue Spray $12 See On Tower28 The hero ingredient of Tower28’s cult-favorite spray is hypochlorous acid, which is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory so it helps calm, soothe, and protect skin from bacteria that can lead to acne. I like the travel-sized one so I can keep it in my bag to spritz my face on long-haul flights to prevent breakouts, but I’ll also use it while at my destination to help keep my skin balanced.

Commence 2-In-1 Instant Dry Shampoo $21 See On Commence Confession: I’m not a huge dry shampoo fan. Many leave a white film on my dark hair and make it feel too gritty. However, just as traveling can throw my skin out of wack, I’ve also noticed my hair sometimes gets greasier than usual. Or, if I’m traveling for work and hit the ground running once I land, I don’t always have time to stick to my wash schedule. Whatever scenario, Commence’s powder dry shampoo refreshes my roots (and bangs!) without drying out my strands – and the application is mess-free despite being a powder.

Femmue Dream Glow Mask Calming Comforting $42 See On Revolve A long flight (and travel fatigue) typically leaves my skin dehydrated and dull. Luckily, a post-landing sheet mask session helps restore my complexion. And if I’m fortunate enough to be in business class, I might be daring enough to do one on the plane. This Femmue formula is soaked with a serum of botanical extracts that moisturize and soothe weathered, irritated skin. What’s more, it doesn’t need to be rinsed off.

Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 $38 See On Merit For a much-needed post-landing reset, I reach for Merit’s The Uniform. The three-in-one product offers SPF 45 protection, much-needed hydration, and light coverage that helps awaken my complexion.

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro $220 See On Medicube Despite being a beauty editor, I’m not one for bringing facial devices on trips because they take up too much real estate in my bag. However, Medicube’s viral Age-R Booster Pro has quickly become an exception to my self-imposed rule. It’s compact, offers a handful of benefits with its five modes, and can be used with the existing products in your routine. I swear by it for a mini sculpting treatment.

Prada Beauty Hydrating Hand Cream $60 See On Prada Beauty Prada’s new hand cream doesn’t just look incredibly chic, it makes my hands baby smooth (they tend to get even drier than my face while traveling).