With hair wrapped in chic kerchiefs and biker boots on their feet, models took to the runway in Puglia, Italy, to debut Dior's breezy Cruise Collection to an audience of absolutely nobody. But spectators tuned in virtually for the parade of fringe-trimmed dresses, romantic florals, and campy knits, all brilliantly balanced by radically simple beauty looks. The silent show stealer of Dior's 2021 Cruise Collection reveal was a subtly intensified lash line courtesy of the brand's newest mascara offering, now available for a short 48-hour period.

The French maison announced via Instagram that its yet-to-be-launched mascara — the one used to create Wednesday's blissfully minimalistic aesthetic — would be available for pre-release purchase following the show. It's a reinvention of Diorshow's Iconic Overcurl, this time promising even more volume and reach than the beloved original.

Longtime fans will recognize the concave applicator (perfect for precision and optimal curl power), the simple-yet-comprehensive color palette (black, blue, brown), and the presence of cotton nectars, which help to protect and soften lashes while also making them shine. What's new, besides an improved formula designed for 24-hour wear, is also a sleeker package that conveniently showcases its shade. The only way to get your hands on it is to buy it before Friday, when the pre-release sale ends. After that, it will be released worldwide in September 2020.

Courtesy of Dior

Dubbed "the masterpiece of the Cruise 2021 show," Dior's reformulated Iconic Overcurl mascara graced every lash line in the room on Wednesday. Peter Philips, the creative and image director for Dior Makeup, said in a press release that he went for "natural" and "luminous" when creating the looks.

"To intensify the eyes while still looking natural, I curled the eyelashes then coated the upper row with the new Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black. This meant I could 'open' the eye up without any overdone effect or any overloading," he said.

Apart from the eyes, you wouldn't have been able to spot even a drop of makeup on the models (a testament to the current fresh-faced street trend, no doubt). The new mascara addition is available right now for $29.50 at Dior.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.