Now that sticky summer weather is upon us, it’s more important than ever to make sure makeup stays put. Between sweat, humidity, and surprise summer storms, there’s a myriad of reasons your makeup could be sabotaged throughout the day. The best way to make sure everything stays in place? A good primer.

Makeup primers are somewhat of a controversial topic among beauty lovers. Some swear by them, crediting it for their foundation’s staying power, while others deem them unnecessary. At the end of the day, however, most makeup experts would agree that a solid base is essential before applying complexion products — whether that’s a gripping primer or a lightweight moisturizer. It’s all about finding the right makeup primer for you and your skin.

Here, discover the 10 best makeup primers to keep your face in check.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Not only does it provide a tacky layer for your foundation to stick to, but Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Primer is also boosted with skin-loving ingredients like aloe water, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide.

Glossier’s Futuredew is not technically a primer, but isn't the beauty of makeup that there are no rules? If you’re after a smooth, ultra-glowy base, slather this oil serum hybrid that’s packed with nourishing oils.

There’s a reason this is a best-selling Fenty Beauty product. The Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer mattifies without drying and boasts a blurring effect that keeps makeup looking smooth and seamless.

Frustrated by redness peaking through your foundation? The green pigment in Make Up For Ever’s color-correcting primer instantly counteracts redness, creating a neutral base for makeup.

Stay cool with this gel primer from e.l.f. that smoothes and hydrates the skin while offering a refreshing mint scent. It’s also under $10 — it doesn’t get much better than that.

It’s hard not to love a product that multitasks. Tula’s Blurring & Moisturizing primer does just that; it gives the skin a filter-like finish while creating a radiant base for makeup. Plus, the slight tint provides a little extra coverage.

Hydrate and boost glow with Charlotte Tilbury’s fan-favorite Wonderglow makeup primer. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, and camellia oil, it claims to keep skin moisturized for up to 24 hours.

Instead of the traditional moisturizer-like texture of makeup primers, cult-favorite skin care brand The Ordinary offers a primer fluid, formulated with “high-flexibility silicones” for seamless makeup application.

The velvety texture of Tatcha’s The Silk Canvas primer helps smooth out pores and any uneven texture. If the steep price point throws you off, try out the travel-size version for only $22.

Keep shine at bay while enjoying a soft-focus effect with Laura Mercier’s blurring primer. Infused with Microalgae and Blurring Powders, it promises to condition skin for a more even-looking complexion over time.