Surprise! Fenty Beauty Is Launching A Skin Tint Just In Time For Spring

After years in business and more cult hits than there’s time to count, finding a first for Fenty Beauty is getting more difficult by the day. However, leave it to the fan-favorite makeup powerhouse that is Rihanna to add one new drop that everyone’s been waiting for. Meet the $29.50 Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, arriving March 26 at Sephora and on FentyBeauty.com. Flexible, hydrating, and available in 25 shades, it’s the very first light-to-medium coverage Fenty Beauty complexion product, just in time for warmer weather.

But expect a formula and finish that’s made to last like a Fenty Beauty foundation. The upcoming Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint features Fenty Beauty’s signature Quickblur Complex that smooths the appearance of pores and facial lines while remaining sweat-, humidity-, and transfer-resistant. Even better, the long-wearing, non-comedogenic skin tint is formulated with sodium hyaluronate, so you’ll have skin that looks plump and moisturized from the inside out.

And it’s a look you don’t have to be a makeup expert to achieve. You can apply the Fenty Beauty skin tint with a brush or just by using your fingers, and it can be layered on top of skin care or a makeup primer. The new bottle design allows for you to easily squeeze out the perfect amount of formula every time; no accidentally applying way too much and wondering what you should do.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The 25 skin tint shades cover the entire 50-shade Pro Filt’r foundation range, as well, and are broken into five easy-to-follow categories: Light, Light Medium, Medium, Medium Deep, and Deep. If you’ve already found your perfect Fenty Beauty shade match — as most probably have at this point — you should have no trouble picking out the correlating Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint.

From there, it’s time to discover the wonders of using a skin tint for your complexion base. According to the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint press release, Rihanna uses the tint with the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor SPF 30 sunscreen ($35), cream blush, bronzer, and Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream ($19). No-makeup makeup, the Rihanna way.

Check out the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint on the brand’s website, ahead, and pick it up when it officially arrives on March 26.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.