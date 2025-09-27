I justify being chronically online as a job requirement. As an editor, I have to be on top of both emerging and major beauty trends to help shape stories for the TZR audience. And with the TikTok algorithm permanently set on high speed, the turnover is seemingly weekly. That said, every so often a specific makeup look, hairstyle, or hair color will manage to outlive this timeline. One recent example: copper hair. Over the past few years, a number of A-list stars, content creators, and tastemakers have dyed their hair red, and continue to do so. Offline, the street style stars at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 are telling a similar story.

The reason why copper has remained popular? I chalk it up to redheads always standing out in a crowd, and the color can easily be customized to complement your complexion and desired level of vibrancy. Demonstrating what makes the shade so alluring, the MFW attendees have styled their of-the-moment copper strands in a range of styles. On the shorter end of the spectrum, I spotted both sleek and wet-look bobs. For those with longer hair, a bombshell blowout or crimp-like waves are two solid options that’ll get you snapped by photographers as you enter and depart shows. Or if you’re at home, garner tons of compliments from whoever you encounter as you go about your day.

Needless to say, the following copper hairstyles I spotted while perusing MFW S/S ‘26 street style photos have (almost) convinced me to make an appointment with my colorist.

Slicked-Back Bob Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Lina Dembikova brought the runway- and red carpet-favorite style to the streets of Milan. The result? An even edgier blunt bob.

TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Gel $8 See On CVS To nail this style, you’re going to need some gel — a lot of it. This one from TRESemmé will set your hair in place without drying out your strands. Slather it on from root to tip, then part and style your hair so it’s set before it dries.

L'Oréal Professionnel Vitamino Color Spectrum Glass Shine Hair Serum $36 See On Sephora In order for your hair to stay looking wet, you’ll need to apply a shine serum over the gel. Not one does this L’Oréal Professional one offer a glossy finish, it also protects color-treated hair (including copper!) against UV damage.

Bombshell Blowout Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Evoke the glamour of Italian film stars with a voluminous, bouncy blowout like Evelyn Kazantzoglou while attending MFW.

RŌZ Root Lift Spray $42 See On RŌZ A voluminous style starts at the root. Use this non-sticky spray to add extra lift to your blowout.

ghd Chronos Curve Grand Curling Iron $259 See on ghd The 1.25” barrel of this ghd curling iron is the perfect size for loose, bouncy curls. Better yet, it remains at a consistent temperature throughout your styling session to prevent extreme heat damage and frizz.

Sleek Bob Edward Berthelot/Getty Images A blunt bob looks even trendier when it’s a vibrant copper shade like stylist Faye Tsui’s hair.

T3 Singlepass Max $160 See On T3 A flat iron is vital for styling a sleek bob. T3’s tool auto-customizes heat to your hair texture for quick results with minimal damage.

Chris McMillan The Wand $22 See On Chris McMillan Maintain a sleek finish throughout the day with this handy wand. It’ll tame flyaways without leaving any crusty white residue on your strands.

Crimped Strands Edward Berthelot/Getty Images The words “crimped hair” usually conjure up images of the ‘80s, but a more modern approach is adding tight S-waves to your strands for a similar effect.

Mermade Hair Pro Waver 32mm $79 See On Revolve You can sleep with your hair in pigtails to achieve this look, but using a triple-barrel waver is a faster option.