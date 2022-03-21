If you’re looking for a new signature scent, there’s no time like the present. March 21 marks National Fragrance Day, a chance to celebrate all things perfume while simultaneously ushering in the spring season. In tandem with the occasion, some of the best-loved brands have been releasing new scents that you’d be remiss to not take advantage of. After all, nothing can lift your spirits quite like a luxurious new fragrance.

As the season shifts there are more and more occasions looming around the corner, all of which will certainly require an accompanying scent. Mother’s Day will be here before you know it, so why not get ahead of your gifting by checking out some of the latest drops? Not to mention summer calls for a update from light, floral, and citrusy scents to warm, sweet, and tropical notes like coconut, mango, and vanilla — Ellis Brooklyn’s Sun Fruit Eau de Parfum, for example, is basically a vacation in a bottle. Though if you’re not ready to go full on tropical there’s something for every preference, including a new savory fragrance from D.S. & Durga that features unexpected notes like red pepper and nutmeg, and a Jo Malone scent that merges spring florals and summer sweetness for the best of both seasons in a bottle.

Ahead, discover the best new fragrance releases and celebrate National Fragrance Day by adding one to your cart.

