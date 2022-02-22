In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, we tested the new Holifrog Kosi Multi-Acid Mask.

Just in time for a good skin spring cleaning, Holifrog welcomes its new Kosi Multi-Acid Mask, which just so happens to be the brand’s first-ever mask. It contains a 20% acid blend of alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, and poly-hydroxy acids that all work in tandem to whisk away pore-clogging dead skin cells and clear out excess sebum and oil. In addition to this, the Kosi Multi-Acid Mask isn’t just your go-to resurfacing mask when your dull skin needs a pick-me-up — it also works by penetrating below the skin’s surface to repair damage and prevent the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Sounds cool, right?

Well, if you have sensitive skin, you might wince at the thought of using a 20% chemical exfoliator, but Holifrog took note of this and aimed to create a mask that minimizes the inflammation and irritation that accompanies many acids.

Although it feels like NYC is still in winter’s grip, I know that spring is on the horizon, making it the perfect time to reintroduce regular exfoliating masks into my routine. When I found out about Holifrog’s Kosi Multi-Acid Mask, I knew that I had to give it a try and see if it would up the ante on my glow without causing irritation to my sensitive skin.

My Skin Before The Kose Multi-Acid Mask

I feel blessed to say that I’ve stopped struggling with acne, but I still have blackheads that I can’t seem to kick to the curb. I’m also starting to see fine lines and wrinkles creep around my forehead, and my skin is pretty dry around my cheeks, which causes them to become very red very quickly whenever I do a peel or exfoliating mask. Although I love a good glow-enhancing exfoliation, I can’t seem to use exfoliating masks as freely as I wish because of my sensitive complexion.

My skin before using the new mask. Isabella Sarlija

Inside Holifrog’s Kosi Multi-Acid Mask

So, how can Holifrog’s first-ever mask save the day? This mask contains a potent 20% acid blend comprised of 10% AHA to break down debris and dead skin cells on the skin’s surface, 2% BHA to deep clean buildup from pores, and 8% PHA to assist in exfoliation while hydrating the skin. I know, I know: a 20% acid blend made from every variation of hydroxy acids — how can you possibly use this without irritation? What's unique about the Kosi Multi-Acid Mask is its ability to protect and moisturize the skin. This mask contains:

peach kernel oil, jojoba oil, and glycerin to create a moisturizing gel-oil buffer between the skin and chemical exfoliants in the name of protecting the lipid barrier.

gallic acid, bio-fermented glucosamine, and magnesium to inhibit melanin synthesis, reduce hyperpigmentation, soothe inflammation, and even regulate cell turnover.

Neem leaf, turmeric root, Ginkgo Biloba, and oat kernel, which are soothing antioxidants to stop irritation during exfoliation.

Isabella Sarlija

Testing The Holifrog Kosi Multi-Acid Mask

The Kosi Multi-Acid Mask is full to the brim with good-for-your-skin ingredients — but how does it perform in real life? Holifrog recommends applying this mask at night in a thick layer for 10 to 20 minutes, so, as an extremist, I first applied this mask onto my skin for the full 20 minutes. Well, my skin turned beet red after my first use — I’m sure that was my mistake for using a brand-new exfoliating mask on my sensitive skin for that long.

But! I found a way to use this mask without turning as red as ever. After cleansing, I use this mask for 10 to 12 minutes and follow it with my usual moisturizing routine. This duration is best for my skin since it allows the mask to deep clean my pores and dissolve my dead skin cells without making me look as though I’ve smeared blush all over my face.

My skin after using the Kosi Multi-Acid Mask for 12 minutes. Isabella Sarlija

I don’t say this lightly, but the glow is pretty impeccable. After immediate use, my skin looks glass-like, few visible fine lines and wrinkles. Yet, instant gratification isn’t what I’m after, and the Kosi Multi-Acid Mask delivers on its promise to improve my skin better over time. My complexion feels soft and moisturized the following day, and my morning products soak in effortlessly after I wash off the mask. After using this product for two weeks, I am experiencing far less uneven texture in my forehead and along my nose, and my skin is definitely dewy and smooth.

Isabella’s skin the morning after using the Kosi Multi-Acid Mask. Isabella Sarlija

Although this mask has pretty much every ingredient I need to support my lipid barrier, reduce hyperpigmentation, and regulate cell turnover, it still contains a strong blend of chemical exfoliators, so I would stick to using it once or twice a week — anything more might cause skin irritation.

Is The Kosi Multi-Acid Mask Worth It?

I think everyone needs to incorporate this mask into their skin care routine if you want even, glowy skin. The potent blend of acids eliminates all the dead skin cells that can leave you with a rough texture, and it definitely softens the appearance of fine lines with consistent use. The added moisturizing ingredients and protective antioxidants also improve the look and feel of your skin over time (and aren’t always included in an exfoliating treatment like this).

And although this mask has intense chemical exfoliators, it still delivered on its promise to resurface my skin without causing a ton of irritation — just a facial-like glow that gets better the longer you use it. At $58 for two fluid ounces that’ll last you a while, that’s a steal in my opinion.

After a bit of finagling to get this mask to work for my sensitive skin, I’m now positive that the Kosi Multi-Acid Mask has a permanent home on the top shelf of my skin care routine.

