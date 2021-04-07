Then I Met You does not launch products constantly — which is why, when it does, skin care obsessives get excited. The newest addition to the brand’s lineup? The Then I Met You Rosé Resurfacing Facial Mask, which pairs rose, typically associated with hydrating, nourishing skin care with a trio of exfoliating acids. That, however, founder Charlotte Cho says in an email to TZR, is what K-beauty is all about — “highly effective skin care in the most gentle formulations that give you results over time.”

It took two years, Cho says, to perfect the blend of acids in the formula (it contains a 6.5% blend of glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids) — she compares the tingling sensation of the acids to the sparkling of rosé. “The Rosé Resurfacing Facial Mask is different from other wash-off masks in that it also nourishes and repairs. Its purpose isn’t only to deliver exfoliation through a combination of AHAs and BHAs. It’s also meant to hydrate, soothe, and nourish the skin,” Cho says. Damask rose petals sprinkled throughout the jelly texture of the mask provide ever-so-slight physical exfoliation when the mask is rinsed off.

Finally, the last hero in the formula, and perhaps the most unique, is resveratrol, which Cho calls an “unsung hero of the skin care world.” This super potent antioxidant, she explains, is “often found in red wine and rosé because it’s derived from the skin of red grapes.” In this formulation, she notes, it “bolsters the work of the 6.5% acid concentration by promoting a youthful complexion and protecting the skin from free radicals.”

Courtesy of Then I Met You

Then I Met You is centered around and inspired by the Korean concept of ‘jeong,’ which Cho defines as “a deep, emotional connection.” This can, of course, be with others, but lately, Cho is thinking about jeong with oneself. “Finding moments — even just 15 minutes out of the week, to take pause in order to focus on re-centering and renewal is integral to my wellness,” the entrepreneur and new mom says. “I hope that people can find their 15 minutes to reset and renew themselves as well. Before you build jeong (a deep and emotional connection) with others, the first step is that you need to have jeong with yourself.”

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.