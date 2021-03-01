Finally, the days are getting a little longer (the sun is sticking around past 3 p.m.), and spring is seemingly on its way, at last. To ring in a sunnier season, why not treat yourself to one of these new eye-catching, Hermès lipsticks? "A new collection of three limited-edition lipsticks, three beauty objects lacquered for this one season in vibrant, sunny colors," the brand says of the collection in a press release, describing the general mood these poppy colors evoke. "Fleeting idylls, polychrome visions along a white-hot road. Canyon colors, a blissful moment of escape, energy in abstract form. Fragments of molten yellow, pink, turquoise and coral." The high-octane lip hues, the brand explains explain, were inspired by Southern California at the end of the 1950s — "flashes of color in contrast with warm, mineral, and desert tones."

The new colors include Corail Aqua, which the brand describes as "a divine dip in a turquoise pool, the shimmering glow of a bright and intense vermilion"; Rose Oasis, "neither quite fuchsia nor quite magenta, an exalted pink, part bougainvillea, part succulent plant"; and Beige Ebloui, "the vibration of sand richly warmed by the sun, an amber caress on the lips." Each has a satin finish and is refillable — although you may need to refill them with a different color of choice as these colors won't be permanently available.

All three shades are available March 1 at hermes.com for $72 each. Shop each gorgeous color below:

