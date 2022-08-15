The Shag Haircut Trend Is Getting A Playful & Low Maintenance Update For Fall

My friends refer to me as the hair chameleon of the group, and they're not wrong. Call it boredom or curiosity to try out different curl techniques, but I change my hair three to four times a year. Sometimes I’ll have box braids, a buzz cut, a straight bob, a sew-in, textured pixie, or anything else my heart desires. Keeping a close eye on the major players on Instagram, the inspiration never ends and the want for new continues to burn in me. And after speaking with Raven Hurtado, stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, who told me there are no limits to fall 2022’s haircut trends, I’m pressed to get into a salon to experiment yet again.

“Anything goes this season,” the pro told TZR of autumn’s most in-demand styles. “This is a time to get whatever you’ve always wanted to try,” adds Leysa Carrillo, founder of Forever Curls Academy. With that being said, it’s always a great jumping off point to know all the popular haircut trends for the new season, whether from social media, the red carpet, or your local street style stars. The experts are seeing long face-framing layers and lived-in fringe make their way to the final trimester of the year. Not only that, but sleek French girl bobs and big chops are tempting options to cut it all off for fall.

Ahead, TZR spoke to a couple of celebrity hairdressers for their take on the top haircut trends for fall 2022. The experts are even sharing their go-to products for each cut to maintain the look like a pro.

Extra Long Fringe

Fringe that grazes just above your eyes is all the rage this fall. “The long bang with a shaggy cut is versatile and grows out beautifully,” Carillo tells TZR. “For curls, it’s especially beneficial as it helps transition into a longer round shape.” For easy maintenance, the expert recommends Mizani 25 Miracle Leave-In Cream to aid in curl definition, while simultaneously fighting frizz.

Draped Layers

Face-framing layers, also known as draped layers, are inspired by the ‘90s and early ‘00s. Hurtado says the layers should be cut around your face at different levels of lengths to accentuate your features for a head-turning look. The expert recommends styling with a round brush and Kérastase L'incroyable Blow-Dry Reshapable Lotion. “The lightweight styling cream gives a hold and shine and is also a heat protectant,” the pro shares. The round brush (that should be brushed inwards to enhance all the layers around the face) is what will help you to achieve the bouncy movement in front.

Shave It

Yes, long hair is synonymous with fall but there is so much power in shaving it all off. “Shaved heads will continue to be on trend as women are taking clippers to their heads,” says Larry Sims, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union. “Women are adding detailed graphic line designs and bold colors for personal style and expression.” Plus, it’s a great low- maintenance style as you can still wrap your hair at night for protection but in the mornings all it needs is a SPF spray (since your scalp is now more exposed to sun and environmental elements).

Sliced Bob

Hurtado describes the sliced bob, popular among celebrities, as a short to medium haircut that is cut in a blunt length to appear both classic and stylish. It is done by slicing through the ends of the hair with a pair of scissors, creating shape rather than layers — keeping the overall outline blunt. For a salon-style finish, Carrillo recommends SH-RD Nutra Therapy Shine Serum, a hair oil and serum that will help the hair pop, keep it hydrated, and make sure there isn’t splitting at the edges.

Curtain Bang Shag

For this fall, shaggy haircuts will be still be a hot trend. But not just a normal shag — a curtain bang update allows for a more playful yet polished look. For a great shag, Sims sprays in Flawless by Gabrielle Union Curl Refresher Spray for texture and the Flawless by Gabrielle Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment for a shiny finish.

Undone Bob

This chic bob can be done with or without bangs. Hurtado says this haircut has no layers in it and with the help of a texturizing spray like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, it will have little fluff and airy-like texture that’s not too precious.

Tapered Big Cut

Erinn Courtney StyleSeat hairstylist and natural hair expert sees big chops trending for both males and females for the easier-to-maintain energy. She recommends Beauty Beez Hollywood Beauty Avocado Oil for a buzzed head (even just a portion) because it helps keep your hair and scalp moisturized, which is super important for fall as the weather gets colder and drier. Carrillo also suggests Mizani Scalp Care Calming Lotion with shorter hair as your scalp has closer access to the environment and needs a nourishing product to keep hydrated and fighting against dandruff.