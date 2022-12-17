Meet The Brow Gel/Serum Hybrid That’s Going To Become Your New Obsession

While the desired thickness (or lack thereof) of eyebrows is cyclical, there’s no denying that they can have a transformative effect on your face. And whether you’re firmly of the belief that fuller is better, or you’re willing to give thinner brows a chance (don’t worry, the modern version is not nearly as scary as the ‘90s skinny brow), a good eyebrow product is a makeup bag essential. Grande Cosmetics, the beauty brand known for its lash and brow-enhancing serums, just introduced their GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum — a hybrid product that offers both immediate and long-term benefits for brows that both look and feel their best. Ahead, you’ll find all of the details on Grande Cosmetics’ latest launch – from the brow gel’s multi-tasking formula to what makes the brand so popular in the first place.

How It Works

Part tinted brow gel, part nourishing serum, this hybrid product allows you to fluff up and define your brows as it simultaneously coats your brow hairs with Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeBROW technology — a blend of sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, panthenol, and castor oil. Castor oil is a moisturizing and fatty acid-rich ingredient that can help promote stronger, healthier brows and lashes, according to both professionals and anecdotal evidence. Meanwhile, the aforementioned nutrients (i.e. vitamin E and panthenol, otherwise known as vitamin B5) offer similar nourishing benefits.

The brow gel comes in four shades — a light blonde-brown, auburn, medium brown, and dark brown — and uses a formula that’s infused with mini fibers to help fill in sparse spots and create darker, thicker-looking brows. (However, even if you don’t like the look of super fluffed-up brows, you can also use the gel to shape and define your arches, thanks to its tiny wand.) Best of all, the 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum gives you 12 hours of smudge-proof color and definition, so you don’t need to worry about reapplying the product halfway through the day.

Grande Cosmetics

How To Use It

If you don’t have the time to fuss with your eyebrows in the morning, or you’re just looking to brush your thinner brows into place, you can swipe on the tinted formula and be on your way, no technique required. You can also use the tinted gel as the finishing step to a more elaborate brow routine by brushing the product through eyebrows that have already been defined with a pencil, pomade, or powder. (Since it’s a slightly waxy gel, it’ll help set your brows into place.) Either way, you’ll want to use short, upward strokes when applying the gel, and you can expect the tube to give you eight weeks’ worth of product with daily use.

