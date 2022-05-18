When you think of French beauty, what comes to mind? The oft-discussed concept usually conjures images of minimalist creams that yield serious moisture, well-coiffed women with immaculate skin (and probably a red lip), and pharmacies lined with glass-bottled products all housing the secret to eternal youth. While a moisturizer that makes you forever 21 (or even 41, for that matter) is still more magic than real-life science, Garance Doré’s skin care line and its pragmatic approach to French beauty might just be the next best thing — it’s certainly the next big thing, in any case. The original French-girl influencer’s debut skin care line, two years in the making, is built around her love for simplicity, reverence for nature, and a commitment to streamlined routines even maximalists will appreciate.

Developed alongside her longtime business partner, Emily Yeston, Doré’s eponymous line is like the influencer’s ethos distilled into a trio of highly effective formulas. “Emily and I had felt for a long time that our skin was exhausted from trying so many products with highly active ingredients from our extensive beauty closets,” Doré explains to TZR. “We both had loved the simplicity and efficacy of French pharmacy products for a long time but realized that a lot of the classics we loved were full of ingredients that didn’t meet our standard of clean.” That’s how Doré and Yeston developed the idea for the line, combining their respective skills to create products they would actually want to use themselves.

“When used consistently,” Doré says, “the simplicity of a Doré routine powered with the gentleness and hydrating properties of our products create the foundation for fantastic skin.” With each thoughtfully-designed piece made right in France, the Doré line and its kelly-green packaging is one you’re sure to see cropping on the bathroom counters and in the medicine cabinets of celebrities, influencers, and friends alike.

Though launching with just three products, this initial Doré drop has virtually everything needed to form the core of a robust, universal morning and evening skin care routine. First up in the new collection is the aptly-named Le Cleanser (you must use a French accent every time you say it, by the way), a smart gel-to-milk face wash that utilizes the astringent, acne-clearing properties of witch hazel leaf water with naturally illuminating white lily extract and free radical-neutralizing goji berry extract.

With the face cleansed but not stripped, skin is primed to drink in Le Crème, a thick, luxurious-feeling moisturizer. The most indulgent product in the bunch Le Crème and its star ingredients, marine algae and hyaluronic acid, envelope the skin in hydration but doesn’t feel too heavy for daytime wear or sensitive skin in general.

Finally, Le Baume might be the most versatile pick in the lineup. One of those true goes-everywhere products, it’s a nourishing multiuse salve comprised of key ingredients castor oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E that soothe and heal dry skin, knicks, and chapped skin all over.

Doré

“French girl beauty to us is about cultivating confidence,” Doré explains. “When a French woman finds a product she loves, and she knows will work, she’s not going to waste her time looking for the next best thing — there is a practice of consistency and simplicity.” But it’s about more than just great products for the founder. “There’s also something quite special about the experience of French women passing their beauty traditions on to their daughters, nieces, sisters. There is a true sense of lineage, and we are excited to share that with our community with Doré.”

