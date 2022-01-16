Every French Woman Keeps This $19 Lip Balm Stocked In Her Bag At All Times

It’s officially the point of winter that I begrudgingly deem “lizard weather.” No, not the stifling heat of the rainforest but rather the type of aqua-sucking dryness that saps your skin of every lost ounce of moisture. Be it radiators, piping hot showers, or a simple lack of humidity, most everyone I know is complaining of reptilian-level dehydration and roughness, especially on the lips. Finding a hydrating lip balm is crucial in the months-long fight against dry, cracked skin, especially if you intend to keep wearing lipstick (which, if you’re so inclined, you absolutely should, even if you haven’t been to a party or the office in weeks).

So, where to begin sifting through the *many* lip products on the market that promise to soothe, moisturize, and generally baby your skin back to health? First and foremost, it helps to know what ingredients to look for. The stalwarts include things like hyaluronic acid — arguably the most popular humectant in the skin care realm — shea butter, glycerin, jojoba oil, and colloidal oatmeal. Then the newbies like chebula, tsubaki oil, and lecithin, all of which can boost your lip hydration and soothe lingering irritation. The strength of these types of ingredients and the best combinations to fight dryness are of course up to the brand, but if you’re on the hunt for a new formula, seeking out your favorites of the bunch are a great way to start shopping.

In case you are hoping to find that next great lip balm to add to your lip care collection, check out seven noteworthy options below.

