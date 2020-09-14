Despite my occasional acne, rosacea, and bumps, I'm grateful for my combination skin. In the winter, I don't need to slather on heavy products to combat flakiness, and in the summer I get very minimal oil. But, as there aren't loads of products specifically catered to fit a combination skincare routine, it's made my quest just a smidge more difficult. Luckily, I'm a sucker for testing out new formulas.

My goal for my combination skin remains the same year round: Reduce the little oil around my T-zone, while moisturizing the dry spots on my cheeks and chin. Though I have my favorite brands (like Farmacy, Glow Recipe, and Drunk Elephant), I wouldn't say I'm completely loyal to a product. Once I'm down to the last drop, I'll usually replace it with something new. And with all the skincare products I've tested (spoiler: it's a lot), I've managed to narrow my routine down to the ones I can't live without. Attention, fellow combination-skin individuals: Keep scrolling to find the 10 products my skin loves, and (hopefully) yours will, too.

Combination Skincare Routine: Face Wash

Growing up, my mom had our bathroom stocked with Cetaphil's Daily Facial Cleanser. Fast forward years later and the product still holds a spot on my shelf. That said, I like to experiment with new cleansers, too. My latest obsession is Romer Skincare's Cleanse. I've preached its goodness to my friends, family, the barista at Starbucks, and just anybody else I can recommend it to. It makes my skin feel super plump and has a fresh scent to it.

Combination Skincare Routine: Toner

To be completely honest, toner is the skincare step I sometimes skip. Why? There's no reason really, I just went years without using it and never felt it was crucial. But, lately, I've dabbled in a few different options on the market, and ROSEN Skincare's is the best I've stumbled upon. The brand has two routines: The Fade Routine and the Clear Routine. Since I don't have active breakouts, I fall under the fade category. In this routine is its Tropics Toner. The fruity, hydrating product is formulated with hyaluronic and kojic acid to help fade scars and improve texture.

Combination Skincare Routine: Serum

If I was stuck on an island and could only bring along one skincare product, it would without a doubt be a serum. I've seen noticeable changes in my skin after integrating many serums into my routine. And if I had to choose just one, it would be Joanna Vargas' Rejuvenating Serum. Including a cocktail of argan oil, neroli oil, olive oil, rosehip oil, and jojoba oil, the formula gives my skin a dewy glow, sans greasy finish. Though I'm not one for smelly products, this guy has the most wonderful hint of floral to it. Note: I probably wouldn't recommend this to those with super oily skin as it gives a pretty intense shine.

Combination Skincare Routine: Moisturizer

When my complexion is looking lackluster, I reach for Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream. For an everyday moisturizer that preps my skin for makeup, I've been loving Farmacy's brand new Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer. Infused with shea butter, vitamin E, fig fruit extract and osmolytes, this cream gives my skin a much needed dose of hydration. Plus, the chic container doesn't hurt either.

Combination Skincare Routine: Eye Cream

To make it appear like I consistently get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night, I turn to Pause Beauty's Eye Renewal Treatment. I've seen drastic changes in the appearance of my dark circles, which have faded over the past month of using this eye cream. And once applied, the product instantly absorbs into the skin, giving the delicate area the perfect amount of moisture.

Combination Skincare Routine: Mask

The PHAT Glow Facial Mask from Olehenriksen is no joke. When I say it makes you look like you just walked out of your facial appointment, I'm not exaggerating. Prior to the pandemic, I loved treating myself to a facial every once in awhile. But as that isn't realistic these days, I can vouch for the fact that this mask is almost as good as a regular pro treatment. And only 15 minutes are needed for instant glow (I promise!).

Combination Skincare Routine: Exfoliator

Ask a beauty editor their must-have exfoliator and you'll likely hear Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant. It's a best-seller for the brand, and rightfully so. The powdery formula is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin out there. Activate the rice-based solution by adding a tiny bit of water, and then gently rub in circular motions to get rid of flaky patches. Formulated with papain, salicylic acid, and rice enzymes, you'll be left with baby soft skin.

Combination Skincare Routine: Sunscreen

I'm very picky when it comes to sunscreen. I tend to avoid any type that reeks of a strong smell or leaves a white cast. My search ended once I swiped on Supergoop's Glowscreen SPF 40 for the first time. The name doesn't lie, this Glowscreen gives a subtle radiance to the skin. And with my fair complexion, SPH 40 is exactly what I need to prevent a painful burn.

Combination Skincare Routine: Face Mist

To finish off my regimen, I like to spray Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist. I use it after my skincare routine and upon applying my makeup. Made with a blend of 84 percent watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and hibiscus AHAs, the product makes my skin feel ultra-hydrated. After spritzing on my face, I feel ready to take on the day. As watermelon is one of my favorite scents, it's hard to resist the urge not to go overboard when spraying this mist on.

Combination Skincare Routine: Body Oil

I typically only use a body oil on the coldest months out of the year, December and January. I've had my eye on Klur's Elements Of Comfort Botanical Body Oil for a while. Containing organic hempseed, avocado, and grapeseed oils, I know I'll be hydrated on even the coldest of winter days.