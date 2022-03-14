This Warming Foot Cream Will Make Your At-Home Pedicure So Luxurious

Your feet may very well be an overlooked part of your skin care routine, but they deserve attention, too. Whether they’re carrying you around on a busy workday, breaking in a new pair of boots, or succumbing to cold, dry weather, feet can definitely take a beating. So, why not spend a little extra time pampering them, and by extension, yourself? Foot care products can instantly transform your self-care routine into a luxurious spa-like experience, and considering all that they go through, your feet will definitely thank you.

First, start by giving your feet a nice soak in warm water — dropping in a foot-focused bath bomb can help soften skin and kick-start hydration. You probably have a collection of masks for your face, but foot masks can be equally as beneficial for the dry, rough skin that tends to form on feet. Let a replenishing foot mask work its magic before applying a hydrating balm or oil — or both — to seal in moisture and keep your feet feeling their very best.

Ahead, see some of the best foot care products for your at-home pedicure session — or whenever your feet need a little extra love.

