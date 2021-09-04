These Antimicrobial Towels Might Just Be What Your Skin Care Routine Is Missing

All too often, skin care routines are focused mainly around aesthetic goals: fighting acne, smoothing dry patches, and keeping fine lines at bay to name a few. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting your skin to look a certain way, it’s easy to prioritize appearance over health. Sometimes, it’s beneficial to take a step back and ensure that your skin care regimen not only includes the right products for you, but that you’re taking precautions in the name of sanitation. One easy way to up your hygiene game? Antimicrobial towels.

Think about it: you probably use the same towel on your face at least a few times before washing it (who has the time to wash after every use?), leaving it to collect bacteria in your damp bathroom. This bacteria can potentially lead to clogged pores, acne, and other skin concerns, rendering your hard-working skin care products much less effective than they could be.

The same principle applies when it comes to body care. Therefore, investing in antimicrobial towels is a sure way to cut down on the spread of bacteria from your towel onto your skin — and vice versa. As health care supplier Direct Supply explains, antimicrobial towels have fine silver strands woven into the fabric. Silver naturally prevents the growth of bacteria, breaking it down before it’s able to reproduce.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best antimicrobial towels on the market that will take your skin care routine to the next level.

This Rosie Huntington-Whiteley-approved brand features towels made of four special fabrics — Silverbac and Tencel Lyocell, which break down bacteria, and rayon bamboo and Aegean Turkish cotton, which contribute to the towel’s hypoallergenic qualities.

Not only are these antimicrobial towels highly-raved about (with nearly 650 five-star reviews on the company’s website), they’re currently on sale with a whopping 60% off.

This towel is made with premium U.S. grown organic Supima cotton, so they’re extra breathable and soft as well as bacteria-fighting.

If you love the luxury of wrapping yourself in a plush bath sheet after a shower or bath, look no further than these pure cotton, antimicrobial towels from Marks & Spencer. Plus, there are 24 colors to choose from.

Stock up on hand and face towels with these durable, quick-drying towels that prevent up to 99.9 percent of odor-causing bacteria.