Makeup and skincare launches are just about the only thing making 2020 bearable, and if you thought things couldn't get much better, you might want to sit down for this one. Fenty Beauty is still not done unleashing its unbelievable drops this summer, and there is yet another round headed your way. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler has arrived alongside three new shades of the Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm, to bring a little light — plus good brows and lips — into your quarantined life.

Sitting pretty on Fenty Beauty's site and at Sephora, this new brow pencil is a $20 double-sided tool, with clear wax on one end and a brush on the other. Almost like a mini toothbrush for your eyebrows, after working the wax in short strokes across the length of your hairs, you can use the styler to brush them up and out to achieve that fresh-faced, naturally bushy look. The brand recommends pairing it with the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler to make things look extra sharp and filled in.

This newest release comes as a well-received surprise, especially since Fenty Skin just dropped nearly two weeks ago, a forest green version of the Full Frontal Mascara was announced just yesterday, and Snap Shadows palettes expanded today, too, which doesn't even cover everything that's recently emerged on-site. But this hasn't stopped the brand from blessing fans with more makeup goodness.

Also making an appearance is the Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm, this time in three new shades: Cocoa Drizzle, Latte Lips, and Pinch Me — a sheer brown, neutral pink, and light pink. These join the Invisipink shade that the formula originally came in, and provide plenty of moisture and shine to your lips.

If your brows have been feeling a little more unruly rather than intentionally bushy lately, you can shop the brow styler along with the new Pro Kiss'r shades, below.

