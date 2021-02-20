Let's get one thing out of the way first: There's nothing effortless about any New York Fashion Week hairstyle. Zilch. Nada. However, one of the biggest fall 2021 hairstyle trends from this season's showcase could fool you into thinking the code has finally been cracked. Styled with party dresses and puffer jackets alike, "air-dried" hair — that wasn't actually air-dried at all — ruled NYFW Fall/Winter 2021, lighting up looks with the appearance of ease, low-maintenance, and perfectly imperfect waves and curls. So, take everything you thought you knew about "runway-perfect" hair, and throw it out the window.

Not so sure what that might look like? It's a bit open-ended on purpose. Think how your hair looks when you skip a blow dryer, diffuser, or straightener, and then palm in an oil, leave-in, or styler — that kind of approachable texture that bends here or fluffs out there. It's hair that's "worn in but still done," in the words of Victoria Beckham, whose Fall/Winter 2021 collection hit on the trend. ''Of course, the times we’re living in have definitely changed attitudes when it comes to hair and beauty," said the designer in a press release. "I think we’ve taken the positives from that and used an element of that thinking to inform today’s hair look. It’s a little more relaxed; there’s a sense of ease of wearability."

Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2021. Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

And it wasn't only featured by Victoria Beckham, but at Jason Wu, Rosetta Getty, Bevza, Staud, Tanya Taylor, Sandy Liang — well, you get the picture. At Anna Sui, curls were loosely defined with a touch of brushed-out volume, adding to the designer's ethereal aesthetic and creating the illusion of all-natural, woke-up-like-this beauty. "Anna's inspiration came from '60s psychedelic style, escapism, and fantasy. I drew from that with a strong focus on the '60s style with added glam," explained Garren, celebrity hairstylist and R+Co co-founder, in a press release. "I also focused on enhancing the natural texture for the curly haired model."

Take it as a sign that designers are absorbing consumer quarantine style instead of the other way around. Or, just appreciate that fighting off heat damage accrued by straighteners and blow dryers might become a thing of the past — for now. Either way, just make sure that you do embrace your future air-dried hairstyles understanding that they might not come out perfect each and every time.

In fact, that's the point. Ahead, shop TZR's favorite hairstyling products that help make air-drying (or mimicking a good air-dry) even easier for all textures and hair types.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.