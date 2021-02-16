As the cosmetics industry tries to guess how 2021 will play out, Anna Sui is looking to the past for beauty inspiration. For Anna Sui's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the makeup was just retro as the clothes, hair, and aesthetic — all of which nodded to the 1968 Jane Birkin film Wonderwall. There were sweeping bangs, a '60s color story, and psychedelic prints, accented by above-lid cut creases courtesy of Dame Pat McGrath. And while it's equal parts fantastical and fun — two things in short supply at the moment — it also seems to nod to a formative fall 2021 eyeshadow trend: burgundy is back.

The not-quite-gothic red eyeshadow trend gained serious traction in 2016 and since tapered off before returning for Anna Sui's Fall/Winter 2021 showcase, where it fit right into the purple-toned collection. McGrath created spiderweb-like shapes on lids as well as lid-framing creases using the shade XTreme Burgundy from the $125 Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II Palette. The latter were topped with the magenta shade Rose Seduction, as well, from the same palette and using a wet precision eyeshadow brush.

Still, the wine-toned burgundy reigned supreme — when the upper half of models' faces weren't concealed by curtain bangs or oversized sunglasses. McGrath also created sweeping creases using the deep green Blitz Emerald shade from the Mothership II: Sublime Palette ($125). So, if red just isn't your color, you always can swap in another jewel tone this fall.

Another key move for future makeup looks? Pat McGrath Labs' Lip Fetish Balm in Blow Up ($36). McGrath used the sheer nude balm to complement each of the three eye colors, whether it was a lighter burgundy, the deeper shade, or the emerald green. For the collection, the clean, simple lip served as an element that tied it all together — the new and the old, the colorful and the black and white.

That, and a sense of almost being back to parties, togetherness, and going-out style. "As we wait 'on pause' for the new world that will emerge from this pandemic, my mind is awhirl with visions of the vibrant world that lies just ahead," noted a quote from Anna Sui on the designer's official Instagram account.

For now, you have plenty of time to master your own eyeshadow cobwebs. Below are a few on-trend burgundy palettes, plus the exact wine hue used by McGrath for the Fall/Winter 2021 show.

