With shorter days and cooler temperatures, fall is often associated with dull, lackluster skin. And considering London is known for its year-round rainy, dreary weather, no one relates more to this common skin care struggle more than the Brits. So, of course, the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 runways are dispelling this seasonal beauty trope with the blindingly glowy complexions seen on models across designers’ shows, a sign that ethereal skin will be a F/W ‘23 makeup trend to watch.

While adding a highlighter to the high planes of your face (like the cheekbones) seems like an obvious fix to skin that no longer has a lit-from-within, sun-kissed glow, designers upped the ante at LFW. At JW Anderson, models appeared bare-faced with minimal complexion makeup, save for super glossy lids and draped highlighter, starting from the temple down to the cheekbone. Christopher Kane had models with silver highlighter draped down their faces, creating an otherworldly effect. In lieu of using clear or silver glow-boosting products, Harris Reed showed models with complexions sculpted using gold highlighter.

Ahead, TZR has complied all of the spellbinding ethereal skin looks seen on the LFW F/W ‘23 runways. Bookmark them to avoid the dull skin cliché come fall.

Christopher Kane

A model walks the Christopher Kane runway. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury prepped the models’ skin with Charlotte Tilbury products, then added a reflective glow with the Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, which draped down the sides of their faces. Save for the ethereal complexion, the rest of the look was minimal with natural lashes and lip balm.

Harris Reed

The designer looked to the gold and silver accents in their collection when dreaming up the makeup look with Sofia Tilbury. After applying glow-boosting skin products like Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, the makeup artist sculpted the face with gold highlighter (a combination of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand in Goldgasm and Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Gilded Glow). Metallic gold or silver eyeshadow and reflective red lips rounded out the look.

JW Anderson

A model walks the JW Anderson runway. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At JW Anderson, the models’ skin appeared moist and juicy, thanks to the creative placement of eye gloss. Not only was it used on the lids, but allover the entire face to achieve the super reflective effect.

Simone Rocha

While the ribbon bows on models’ cheeks were the focus at Simone Rocha, super shiny skin was the base of the look.

With so many takes on the ethereal skin look popping up on the LFW F/W ‘23 runways, expect next season to be a lot more glowier – despite winter being just around the corner.