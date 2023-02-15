When one is experiencing a beauty dry spell, looking up to the sky will reignite the imagination for new makeup looks and hairstyles. At least, that seems like the mindset of many of New York Fashion Week’s lead makeup artists and hairstylists this season. Viral TikTok trends aside, one of the main occurring themes throughout the Fall/Winter 2023 shows was whimsical constellation-inspired makeup looks and hairstyles. And since the inspiration for this aesthetic comes from the sky, there’s no better name for this NYFW beauty trend than ‘celestialcore’.

So what exactly does celestialcore look like? At Thom Browne, models wore hand-painted glimmering stars and metallic milky ways on their eyes, created by makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, who was inspired by, you said it: the stars and constellations. The makeup at Sandy Liang took a less literal approach with the etherial silver highlight makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez added around the models’ eyes. And finally, this starry-sky trend can be applied to the hair, too. Lead hair artist Guido Palau enhanced the models’ natural textures at Proenza Schouler and gave their strands a super glossy finish – like the stars shining in the sky.

Keep reading for a complete rundown on the celestialcore beauty trend from the NYFW F/W ‘23 season, and expect to see it everywhere this fall.

Thom Browne’s Constellation-Inspired Makeup

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics
Alberto Vasari

Lead makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench literally used a starry sky as reference material for the constellation-inspired looks she created for Thom Browne’s F/W ‘23 collection. Using MAC Cosmetics gold and silver pigments and glitter, she crafted an array of looks for the 61 models, including silver space eyes, hand-painted gold stars on the cheeks, sprinkles of gold around the eyes and lips, and for the grand finale, a glimmering gold eye and rhinestone lip for model Precious Lee. The hairstyles were also otherworldly. Using Oribe products, lead hair artist James Pecis added gold netting over the models’ sculptural updos and faces to mimic the constellations.

Sandy Liang’s Ethereal Skin

Courtesy of Ilia Beauty

The glowing ethereal skin at Sandy Liang is where the “sweet” in lead makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez’s “sweet but psycho” inspiration came into play. After prepping the skin with Ilia Beauty’s glow-boosting skin care, foundation, and concealer, the artist applied the brand’s Liquid Light Serum Highlighter with a tapered eyeshadow brush on the cupid’s bow, across the eyelid and in the water line, to create the frosty eye look. Next, he added the Multi-Stick in the aptly named Cosmic Dancer and The Necessary Palette in Cool Nude to the eyelids to further enhance the look.

Proenza Schouler’s Shiny, Effortless Hair

Courtesy of Bumble and bumble

At Proenza Schouler, the models’ hair was so glossy, it could be seen from any planet in the solar system. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.) Lead hairstylist Guido Palau enhanced the models’ natural texture by infusing it with extra hydration. On towel-dried hair, he ran a few drops of Bumble and bumble’s Bb. Bond-Building Repair Oil Serum through the mid-lengths to ends to nourish strands and smooth any frizz. On those with curly and coily textures, Palau mixed the serum with Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer. Once the hair was prepped, he used Don’t Blow It (Fine) or Don’t Blow It (Thick) as a styling product to bring out their natural texture while air drying.