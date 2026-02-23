Is The New Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation As Good As The Original?

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing the buzzy Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Longwear Matte Foundation.

The most controversial thing a beauty brand can do isn’t discontinuing a beloved product — it’s reformulating it. This might seem like an extreme reaction for say, a lipstick or a moisturizer, but when said product has been a part of your daily routine for years — or even decades — it’s like being at a crossroads in a relationship. Either you’ll love the change, or you’ll be in the market for a replacement. This is the gamble Estée Lauder took when reformulating its iconic Double Wear Foundation.

Launched in 1997, the oil-free foundation quickly became a fan-favorite because it provided full coverage with a matte finish that didn’t get cakey. While the updated version still delivers these results, the brand has made a few tweaks so Double Wear is more in line with the makeup preferences of 2026. The biggest change is that it’s now more breathable and fluid so you can customize the coverage level. Estée Lauder has also updated the pigments it uses, so all 70 shades have a more dimensional, skin-like finish.

So how does this iconic foundation’s glow up stack up against the original? Ahead, TZR editors (including one diehard Double Wear fan) share their thoughts on the revamped formula.

Fast Facts

Price: $52

Size: 1.0 oz/29.57 mL

Clean/Cruelty-Free: No

Best For: Those who like more coverage; full-glam looks

Ingredient Highlights: Niacinamide, glycerin, brown algae extract, hyaluronic acid

What We Like: Buildable coverage; long-lasting; wide shade range

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish.

The Formula

There’s been a lot of innovation in cosmetic formulation since Estée Lauder launched Double Wear 29 years ago. To bring the beloved foundation up to speed, the brand tweaked the texture so it’s more fluid, allowing for customizable medium to full coverage. It’s also even more long-lasting. Now, Double Wear promises up to 36 hours of sweat-proof, water-proof wear that doesn’t get cakey, streak-y, or settle in to fine lines. With today’s expectation that a foundation also provide skin care benefits, the new formula is infused with active ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and brown algae extract to hydrate, provide enhanced oil control, and help even out skin tone over time.

As for the shade range, the brand has also updated the pigments used in the formula so it has a more dimensional, natural finish. The switch has also allowed Estée Lauder to introduce more shades, bringing the grand total up to 70.

Our Experiences & Results

Angela Melero, Editorial Director, Wearing 1W0 Warm Porcelain

Angela Melero

“I have to admit: the 36-hour wear promise of this new buildable formula made me a bit skeptical. To put its efficiency to the ultimate I wore the foundation throughout a particularly busy weekend consisting of a family wedding that stretched into the wee hours of the morning and a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which included a toasty flight. I took a picture of myself a few hours post-flight, sans reapplication, as I started exploring the icy, snowy wildlife of the Grand Tetons. As you can see, the dry, cold temps did not impact the coverage or soft matte finish of my skin. I also loved the easy blendability of the formula, that allows for a second-skin effect. This is a workhorse foundation that I’ll reach for for heavy-lifting events and formal occasions when I need my skin to look flawless for longer.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer, Wearing 4N1 Shell Beige

Eden Stuart

“I’m fairly certain Estée Lauder Double Wear was the very first high-end foundation I ever purchased, and it was my go-to during the height of the full-coverage, high-glam 2010s; which is to say I’m true to this, not new to this. The main reason I stopped wearing it (aside from having a job that requires testing new foundations all the time) was that it does feel pretty heavy. Or should I say did feel heavy — because this new formulation feels so much lighter on the face than the OG.

To be clear, it’s still a solidly medium-buildable foundation, so it isn’t as lightweight as a tinted moisturizer, but that’s the price one pays for fully-blurred imperfections and a long wear time. I didn’t test it in any particularly strenuous conditions since my life doesn’t include many strenuous activities, but it certainly took me through busy event days without the need for any touchups. The matte-satin finish (I’m putting the ‘matte’ first since it is fairly matte, albeit not flat) provides a great base for color cosmetics like blush and bronzer, but I can’t imagine using this foundation ‘no-makeup makeup’ looks without some serious sheering out with a serum or moisturizer. Overall though, I’ll absolutely be returning to this foundation for my medium-to-heavy makeup days.”

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing 1N1 Ivory Nude

Erin Lukas

“I typically wear skin tints with a dewy finish, so the words ‘full coverage’ and ‘matte’ straight up terrify me. However, I was pleasantly surprised by this foundation. While getting ready for a party, I was able to apply it in thin layers with a brush so I could build it up to suit my typical makeup style (aka minimal). It completely evened out my complexion, masking the redness around my nose and under-eye circles, so I could skip using concealer on those trouble spots. Most importantly, it didn’t feel like I was wearing a full-coverage foundation the entire time it was on my face. At the end of the night, I was surprised to see that it didn’t get cakey around my nose, an issue I have with virtually 98% of foundations and concealers I wear. This is a win-win in my book, so I predict Double Wear will become my go-to foundation for major events and nights out where I’ll end up in photos and I probably have the opportunity for a touchup beforehand.”

Is Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Foundation Worth It?

Messing with a fan-favorite product is always a huge risk. However, Estée Lauder did it right by taking customer’s biggest gripes with Double Wear and updating the formula to match the makeup needs and standards of 2026 without completely abandoning what originally made the foundation so beloved. So the next time you have an occasion that calls for a full-glam look or your makeup needs to last throughout a jam-packed day, this bottle won’t let you down.