The products you use pre- and post-styling can make or break a good hair day. A rich finishing oil can weigh down fine strands and make your blowout appear greasy. On the flip side, prepping thick hair with a lightweight leave-in conditioner can result in dryness and brittleness. After revolutionizing the once humble blow-dryer with the launch of the Supersonic in 2016, and two years later, styling hot tools with the Airwrap, Dyson is launching hair care products. The intention behind the move is to eliminate the guesswork out of choosing what formulas are right for your hair type and texture so you always finish off your at-home styling sessions with your desired look.

First up for Dyson hair care: the Chitosan Pre-Style Cream and Chitosan Post-Styling Serum, retailing for $60 each. The Chitosan Pre-Style Cream comes in four varieties that are tailored to various hair types and textures (Straight to Wavy – light and rich conditioning & Curly to Coily – light and rich conditioning). For example, someone with thick straight hair would use the Straight to Wavy rich, while someone with fine curly hair would pick Curly to Coily light. The cream-to-serum formula provides hold while simultaneously eliminating frizz and boosting softness and shine. The brand recommends applying three to five pumps on damp, towel-dried hair before using hot tools.

Once your bouncy curls or voluminous blowout is set, give your style extra insurance with the Chitosan Post-Styling Serum. Formulated for all hair types, the finishing product provides hydration and shields against frizz so your hair remains soft and smooth all day long. It’s also formulated with amino acids to help minimize surface level damage (aka split ends).

Both products are powered by chitosan, a macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms that provides flexible hold, and the brand’s proprietary Triodetic technology, which adds a lightweight structure of bonds to strands to lock in styles without any stiffness or crunch. The bottles are refillable ($55) and have a pump dispenser and magnetic cap to eliminate the struggle of opening and closing your products with wet or damp hands.

Dyson’s Chitosan Pre-Style Cream and Chitosan Post-Styling Serum are available now at dyson.com. Get yours now before they inevitably sell out, which seems to happen every time the brand launches a new tool or product.