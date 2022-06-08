Essentials are just that — necessary items for survival. Come summertime, the harsh elements (be it on a restaurant patio or a mountain hike) means your list of essentials might have grown a bit from spring. But even seasonal must-haves like damage-mitigating hair mists and bug-repelling candles don’t have to be boring to be functional and effective. Think of Diptyque’s new Summer Essentials Collection is like your summer starter pack — the undeniably luxurious line comes equipped with (almost) everything you need to enjoy the season, complete with lush, bright watercolor illustrations designed exclusively for the brand by French artist Matthieu Cossé. According to Diptyque, this updated collection’s vivid artwork is inspired by a relaxing summer on the Mediterranean coasts, complete with depictions of cerulean waves, seaside blooms, and tall prickly pears. The Cossé-crafted art infuses a happy-go-lucky homemade quality to the line — even the citronella candles complete with tiny watercolor paintings of radiant sunbeams.

This year’s complete collection is comprised of punched-up basics (essentials, of course) curated as a one-stop shop for a relaxed summer lifestyle. Being Diptyque, there are naturally several candles found in the bunch. Opt for a seven or 53-ounce Citronnelle Candle, with the latter housed in a summer-white ceramic vessel covered in Cossé’s art. The lemongrass scent is fresh and bracing, but also famed for its mosquito-repelling properties. Store the heftier version on an outdoor table to keep those late-night conversations mercifully bug-free. That same scent is also available as a scented insert, too.

Diptyque

Rounding out the range is a trio of three mini-sized candles in Lavender Leaf, Lemongrass, and Lemon Verbena. All revitalizing and calming, they make for the ultimate summer scent story. That lemongrass scent emerges again in the Lemongrass & Geranium Summer Body Spray with Essential Oils. The lemongrass’s zesty freshness is offset by the geranium’s clean florals but still comes through enough to act as the world’s most glamorous mosquito repellent — and formulating the scent as an essential oil makes sure the bugs stay at bay.

For lighter, non-repellent fragrance, Diptyque’s limited-edition line includes a new eau de toilette, Ilio. The scent captures the juicy-sweetness of prickly pears tempered by bright bergamot, heady jasmine, and iris. It’s carefree and captivating at once, a prime pick for a summer date night. The same Ilio scent is infused in the brand’s new hair mist, specially formulated for hair thanks to an enriching dose of ever-hydrating camellia oil.

Finally, the Summer Essentials collection includes a special Mediterranean Edition of the brand’s cult-classic Vinaigre de Toilette. Just like the original version, it can be added to bathwater, as a post-shampoo rinse, as an air purifier, and, of course, as a traditional fragrance — but the summer edition’s lavender, rosemary, and thyme add a garden’s worth of relaxing greenery to the mix.

Stock up on the Summer Essentials while you can — shop selections from the collection below.

