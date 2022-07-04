I don’t have very problematic skin, but there’s always at least one issue going on at any given moment, be it dryness, enlarged pores, redness, or just plain looking dull. I have a pretty minimal approach to my skin care routine, and find that I can get some seriously good results from using high-quality, efficacious formulas that don’t necessarily warrant a trip to an esthetician. But the truth is, sometimes I’m in need of a little enhancement — as was the case when I got word that my favorite destination for aesthetic treatments, SkinSpirit, began offering a new service called the DiamondGlow Facial.

The name alone intrigued me. Partially because my skin is perpetually in need of a glow, and partially because it sounded like one of those sought-after treatments celebrities do before a red carpet. After a little digging, I discovered that Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the treatment (go figure) for its pore-refining, exfoliating benefits. Ranging from $150 to $300 (depending on where you get the treatment done), the facial definitely isn’t cheap. That said, it’s a multipurpose treatment that cleanses the pores, exfoliates the skin, and corrects a multitude of complexion issues like dullness, redness, oiliness, dryness, and fine lines.

Read on for my experience getting a DiamondGlow facial and find out whether or not it’s worth the investment.

Before the DiamondGlow facial Michelle Rostamian

What Is The DiamondGlow Facial?

Think of the DiamondGlow facial as a three-in-one treatment. It “cleanses the pores, exfoliates the skin, and infuses it with corrective serums,” says SkinSpirit's lead aesthetician Karen Fernandez. The treatments gets its name from the crushed diamond tip that deeply cleans and refines the pores, so if you’re looking to give your skin an exfoliation beyond your standard over-the-counter products, this is the facial to turn to.

Unlike other facials (like a HydraFacial), DiamondGlow doesn’t rely on chemical exfoliation to yield glowing results. Rather, it uses a sandpaper-like diamond tip to physically exfoliate the skin. It’s considered a hydra-dermabrasion treatment because it’s performed on wet skin (versus microdermabrasion, which is performed on dry skin). And because there’s no chemical exfoliation involved, it’s sensitive-skin friendly and requires no major prep or changes to your routine before visiting your aesthetician (like avoiding retinol products before the treatment).

The DiamondGlow treatment doesn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach — instead, it’s extremely customizable and involves using one of five corrective SkinMedica serums to address your skin care concerns. The HA5 is a hyaluronic acid base that deeply hydrates the skin and enhances your glow while the brightening serum contains a patented blend to revive dull skin. The clarifying serum is best for those with oily or breakout-prone skin, as it uses a salicylic acid base to improves acne and chronic congestion, Finally, the TNS Advanced+ can be used to combat wrinkles. No matter which serum your aesthetician uses, the DiamondGlow treatment finishes off with a smoothing tip filled with hyaluronic acid to inject moisture into the skin.

Four out of the five SkinMedica Pro-Infusion serums offered Michelle Rostamian

What To Expect During A DiamondGlow Facial

My DiamondGlow treatment, as with all facials, began with a thorough cleanse. The aesthetician then assessed my skin to determine which grit size and SkinMedica infusion serum to use. At the time of my treatment, I was dealing with some redness along the center of my face along with an overall lackluster complexion, so we went with the vitamin C serum.

Next, my aesthetician used the diamond tip pen-like device, dotting in sections to first deposit the serum onto the skin. Then, she performed long three- to four- second strokes to push the serum into the pores. She began with one pass at the neck, which helps to “open the lymphatic system and provide internal cleansing of the skin,” says Fernandez. She then used straight line patterns on my forehead and face, and finished off with four to six passes on my nose (this is the most resilient part of the face and can tolerate more passes, the aesthetician told me). The process itself was not a soothing treatment by any means, but it also was not painful or uncomfortable, making it a tolerable treatment for squeamish folks. Next, she switched to a smooth tip to gently treat around the eyes and on the lips.

The facial finishes off with an application of SPF, eye cream, and a lip balm. All in all, it took no more than 30 minutes, making it a solid facial to get during your lunch break.

Diamond crushed tip Michelle Rostamian

Aftercare

There is zero downtime with the DiamondGlow facial, and any pinkness that occurs only lasts the duration of the facial (that’s because the blood is brought up to the surface of the skin during exfoliation, my aesthetician told me). Other than this, aftercare only involves staying out of the sun for the remainder of the day, and avoiding exfoliation for a few days following the treatment so as to not cause any irritation.

The Results

When the aesthetician handed me a mirror after my treatment, I was shocked at what was looking back at me. The redness I had walking into the treatment with was virtually gone, and my skin was definitely more glowing, hydrated, and radiant. My skin didn’t feel tight or uncomfortable afterward — instead, it was soft and moisturized.

As for how often treatments are needed to maintain results, it varies. "If you are trying to 'fix' acne or correct oily, large-pored skin, you will want to come every two weeks for a series of three to six treatments," Fernandez advises. "Otherwise, I would advise monthly treatments to maintain results." If you are adding DiamondGlow to other treatments, like Dermaplaning or a peel, you may be able to space your treatments out to six to eight week intervals, says Fernandez.

After the DiamondGlow facial Michelle Rostamian

What Are The Benefits Of A DiamondGlow Facial?

"The beauty of the DiamondGlow facial is that it's great for just about everybody," Fernandez says. "It leaves the skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, clean and rebalanced, and infused with hand-picked actives to address everything from acne and congestion to hydration and anti-aging." Aside from the decreased redness and instantaneous glow, one of the benefits of the treatment is that you can see all of the debris and oil that was extracted from your pores during the treatment, which is not only oddly satisfying, but gives you an insight as to if your normal exfoliation routine is doing its job properly. Plus, it can be combined with other more invasive treatments to help soothe your skin.

My “waste water” of debris and oil extracted from my pores Michelle Rostamian

Is The DiamondGlow Facial Worth The Money?

I definitely recommend getting a DiamondGlow facial for those looking to deep clean their pores. It’s a quick, efficient, non-intrusive treatment that’s customizable and delivers radiant results. And because there’s no downtime, it’s the perfect way to rejuvenate your skin before a special event. Plus, according to Hernandez, you can schedule a DiamondGlow facial after a deeper treatment like a Halo laser or IPL to help skin recover and bounce back faster, or before microneedling to level up on your results.

DiamondGlow is one of the more mild face treatments I’ve gotten (I’ve had several chemical peels and a HydraFacial, among others). I found it delivered the same “wow-factor” skin as a HydraFacial (results are quite literally instant), but the results of a HydraFacial last longer for me (a few days versus only about a day with DiamondGlow). I still think it’s worth it if your pores are in need of a deep clean or if you’re looking for brighter skin for a special event. While you’ll reap smoother, more radiant skin after just one treatment, you’ll see even better results with continued treatment — but of course, it’s a bit of investment. Still, given the impressive results, I’ll be booking another one stat.