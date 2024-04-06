After months of anticipation, I’m just a few days away from hopping on a plane to Mexico City to attend my first-ever destination wedding. The couple graciously provided dress codes and mood boards for each event during the three-day affair, leaving me more than ready to get dolled up and go all out for the festivities. Think full-length satin gowns, stacked heels, and lots of gold jewelry. Now that all of my outfits are sorted and ready to be packed up, I can assemble the destination wedding guest makeup essentials that will complete each look.

My go-to beat is pretty minimal: a glowy, natural base (I often just use a primer), glossy lids, bold blush, and my signature deep red lip. For special occasions, I level up the look with a few simple but impactful changes. First, layering a skin tint and/or concealer over the primer to round out my base, then swapping the eye gloss for a bold eyeshadow, and finally adding a dramatic coat (or three) of blue mascara. With the anticipated heat, I’ll lock it all in with a heavy-duty setting spray.

As I prep and pack (fingers crossed I can get everything into a carry-on suitcase), take a peek into the products that have earned a spot in my travel makeup bag.