December’s Best Hair Care Launches Are A Little Bit Work, A Little Bit Play

December is a lot like a month-long Friday. With the anticipation of some well-deserved time off, glitter-soaked New Years' Eve celebrations, and heartfelt gift-giving between friends, family, and loved ones, it’s hard to shake off the giddy anticipatory energy — not that you’d even want to. With so much fun on the calendar, it also makes December arguably the best month of the year to discover a new favorite hair product. December 2021’s best new hair products are about quality over quantity — and delivering the need-it-now results required for a truly spectacular holiday party hairstyle. A restorative mask for in-between heat-intensive styles, a science-backed shampoo system, and a very glamorous — and immediately party-ready — accessory number among the month’s most prime picks, all designed to help carry you from the house to the party and right back home again.

Though the window for holiday gift-exchanging might be starting to narrow, consider these fresh new products as gifts to yourself — some well-deserved indulgence and tools for me-time to celebrate the end of another year. Break out the silk and velvet, refresh the e-vites, and ready the party-perfect updos because it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year.

