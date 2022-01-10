Carolina Herrera's perfume has been a beauty industry must-have for years. Good Girl — which debuted in 2016 — is famous for its luxe, stiletto-shaped bottle and, of course, it’s addictively sensual scents. But now, the glamorous vanity staple has some competition with the launch of the label's first-ever makeup collection aptly entitled Herrera Beauty. Per the brand, it was born to blur the lines between beauty and jewelry — and that it sure does.

If the makeup line sounds familiar, that’s probably because it actually made its official debut at Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2020 show on February 10, 2020, during New York Fashion Week. Now, nearly two years later, the extensive collection is finally launching in the States after previously being available overseas. What separates this collection from the pack is that its product offerings are 100% refillable and customizable, so that they can truly become mainstays in your daily regimen.

“The Herrera woman is the one standing out in a bright pink coat when everyone else is in black,” says Carolina Herrera’s Creative Director, Wes Gordon in a statement. “I wanted to translate the joy and exuberance of our collections into the Herrera Beauty line. The idea that a dress or an outfit can lift your mood and bring you happiness is a simple yet powerful concept, and I feel that makeup should be the same.”

One of the stars of the Herrera Beauty collection is its lipstick, available in three finishes (sheer, matte, and satin), and a whopping 43 refillable shades. How the customization process works is that you choose your color and finish followed by one of 14 prints. Then, you can add even more personality with bangles, charms, and tassels reminiscent of eye-catching jewelry.

Courtesy of Herrera Beauty

If you’re craving something different from a traditional lipstick bullet, there are even more customizable options in store, namely The Mini Tints and The Lip Liquids. The former is the brand’s take on tinted lip balm, which comes in eight luminous shades; the latter is essentially the opposite, delivering full coverage and pigment overload, in 20 different shades and two different finishes (vinyl and matte). As promised, they too, are fully customizable.

Model wearing The Lip Liquids Courtesy of Herrera Beauty

And for your complexion, the brand offers two luxurious pressed powders. The first — simply named The Pressed Powder — is a skin-perfecting formula that melts into the skin to subtly illuminate your complexion. The silky Highlighting Powder, helps you take that lit-from-within glow to the next level. Both of these formulas come in refillable compacts — and you can choose one of four printed colors to best suit your personal style.

Courtesy of Herrera Beauty

Shop some of TZR’s favorite mood-boosting products from the collection (exclusively available online at Macy’s and carolinaherrera.com) below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.