Some would postulate that there are few things in life that are better than sex, but beauty brand Too Faced would beg to differ. In fact founder Jerrod Blandino can convince you of two things that are better (or at least very close): The Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara and the new matching fragrance. Too Faced shook up the beauty world with the release of the Better Than Sex mascara in 2013, and it’s still known to be one of the industry’s most volumizing clump-free, go-to mascaras for va-va-voom lashes. Now the cult-favorite brand is back at it with a Better Than Sex fragrance to match.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Eau de Parfum is a sensual scent to say the least — which is a given (hence the name). The key notes of passionfruit, lychee, and citrus pack a fresh punch in the scent, giving it a crisp feel, while soft and feminine pink magnolia, jasmine, vanilla orchid, and black rose give the fragrance its sweetness. And last but not least, the sensual mix of golden amber, patchouli, cedarwood, and musk provide the perfume a signature sexiness that is bold and undeniable. So, you can imagine why the name is so fitting for the scent.

Too Faced

After just one spritz of the bottle I knew, this fragrance would be gunning for the number one spot as my new statement fragrance — the scent I reach for when I want to smell rich, sensual and, well, like “that girl.” I’ve always been more inclined to sweet gourmand scents and Better Than Sex Eau de Parfum is right up that alley. Don’t be quick to think it’s a sugary fragrance though, “I didn’t want it to be too perfect, I want it to be a little bit wrong,” Blandino explained about the fragrance over zoom.

The packaging of the bottle is as luxe as the scent. Giving off an early 2000s princess vibe, the pink bottle is adorned with regal gold detailing. The design was inspired by Blandino’s antique Dresden lamp, which, as per the brand, “marries traditional, and modern elements.” The bottle also takes inspiration from the Better Than Sex Mascara tube, of course.

In a nutshell the eau de parfum is, “a sophisticated, modern love potion for women and men who are ready to make a statement in the bedroom and beyond,” says the brand in a press release.

If you’re intrigued to try out the new fragrance, it will be available in a set that includes the mascara on Too Faced’s site starting January 1. If you want it earlier, however, the brand’s founder will be going live on Instagram Dec. 16 to released a limited quantity, so tune in if you want to be among the first to snag the perfume — and you can be the judge of whether it really is better than... you know.

