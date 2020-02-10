If there's one thing you look to Carolina Herrera for, it's glamorous, luxury beauty that always seems just out of reach. But at Carolina Herrera Fall 2020 in New York on Feb. 10, that elusive beauty came within our reach. The brand took this moment to debut their makeup collection — 36 lipsticks, eight powders, a universal mattifier, a cream-to-powder highlighter, and two makeup brushes — which will launch in mid-March. The lipsticks range in texture, with sheer shades, satin shades, and matte shades all accounted for.

The collection, which is the first for Carolina Herrera, is fully customizable. Each bullet and powder compact can be outfitted with one of 10 caps, with designs from the brand's archive. The zebra print, for example, was inspired by a similar print in Carolina Herrera's house. The classic red cap was inspired by a favorite color of the designer. And the green design was a take on a swimsuit Carolina wore in the '70s.

Both Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera, and Carolina's daughter Carolina Andriana Herrera, were integral in the design of the collection, according to the brand. In fact, each compact and lipstick can be customized with tassels and beetle charms. Why beetles, you ask? Carolina Herrera's nickname for her daughter was Cole, which is short for coleoptero, the Spanish word for beetle.

At the show, I saw a sneak peek of three of the colors in action — an orange, a neon red, and a pink. Lead makeup artist Lauren Parsons said that the looks were inspired by baroque Spanish paintings. "Everything is a wash of health," she tells TZR, referring to the fresh-faced skin that complimented the lips.

The hair was also meant to put the makeup on center stage. Redken lead hair stylist Guido Palau opted for low ponytails that covered the ears. "The overall feeling is simplicity, but richness," he says. He blew dry the hair with Redken Play Safe 3-in-1 Leave-In Treatment to get the sleek, soft texture before tying it at the nape of the neck.

But the real star of the show was, of course, the makeup — and you won't have to wait that long to get your hands on it. The collection launches at Harrod's online in mid-March, before rolling out to brick-and-mortar Harrod's stores and a few select boutiques in the Middle East in mid-April. Carolina Herrera's website will then switch over to e-commerce in the summer, providing the colors to the masses. The prices range from 49 EU to 85 EU, depending on your customization and region where you're buying.

The luxurious, elegant Carolina Herrera just got that much more attainable.