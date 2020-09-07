During a time when our routines have been deeply disrupted, a few things have provided collective comfort: a home-baked loaf of bread, a nostalgic episode of Friends, or — according to the surprisingly thriving fragrance industry — a familiar scent. Psychologically, it makes perfect sense that perfume would offer solace amid a global pandemic. Those who've relied on Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Eau de Parfum to get them through recent months may be glad to know the brand has just introduced a modern twist on the classic formula.

According to the brand, sales of its best-selling fragrance increased by 32 percent in June versus the same month last year, despite social distancing limiting most close-enough-to-smell interactions. It's perhaps this resilience that ushered along the newest addition, Good Girl Suprême, a reinvention of the iconic perfume.

Besides its utterly Sex and the City-worthy, stiletto-shaped bottles, the line's most distinguishable feature is *the* Carolina Herrera flower, jasmine. That sweet, botanical scent persists in the new Suprême iteration with top notes of black and white pepper and Italian green bergamot, middle notes of earthy cedarwood and sage, followed by subtle hints of tonka beans and cocoa.

The brand calls it "a tribute to every woman's rebellious side," a fresh take on the fan-favorite franchise.

"Good Girl is a tribute to our duality, to our lights and shadows," Carolina Herrera said in a press release. "Sometimes it is necessary to break the rules." Following the range of limited-edition scents that have come and gone from the beloved Good Girl collection, Suprême still represents that "emblematic contrast of lights and shadows" that the first Good Girl, debuted in 2016, became famous for.

It's packaged in the same stiletto-shaped flacon, too, but this time with a bit more glamour. The bottle changes from black to glitter and features a glitzy gold heel. It can be found online and in-store at Macy's — shop the reinvented fragrance, ahead.

