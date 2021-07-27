It’s no secret that the past year has been a time of massive upheaval, and though the pandemic is certainly not over, we’re starting to see some semblance of “normalcy” return. This new phase is inspiring many to refresh and reevaluate their habits, routines, and of course, style choices. Not only are we being more intentional about the way we live our lives, but we’re also taking more risks — because after the year we all had, what do we have to lose? There’s never been a better time to try a bold hairstyle, and people are taking full advantage by trying out the most daring look of all: the buzz cut.

The trend is cropping up all over social media as well as on celebrities. Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter Willow Smith recently debuted their matching buzz cuts via Instagram, and the post already has over half a million likes. Model Iris Law buzzed — and bleached — her long brown hair, stunning fans with her jaw-dropping new look. We certainly can’t forget about Halsey, who perhaps spearheaded the buzz cut trend with her 2020 chop — a look that was captured in her stunning pregnancy announcement photo shoot.

While this look will definitely keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat, there’s also an emotional component to taking the plunge into a buzz cut. Much like the classic post-breakup hair makeover, buzzing your hair is a chance to start anew, shedding your old self in favor of a bolder, more carefree you. This sentiment is being shared in a viral Tik Tok sound that encourages people to shave their heads.

“This is a PSA to all the girls who want to shave their head: Do it. Do it, do it, do it now,” the TikTok user says in the audio clip, which has been used in over 12,000 videos. “Because you know what? In five years from now, if you don’t shave your head, you can never say you shaved your head...if people make fun of you, f*** it. You only live once. It’s gonna grow back.”

“This is the BEST thing I’ve ever done,” one user shared in the caption of her video, in which she’s seen tearfully cutting off sections of her hair. “If you’re thinking about doing it DO IT!” By the end of the clip, she seems to have fully embraced her new look, and the slew of supportive comments surely helped.